(L-R) Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Fashion & Beauty

2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks + More Show Up in Style

The 2023 ACM Awards are streaming live from Texas on Prime Video on May 11 and the country stars are showing up to the red carpet in style. From sequins to bell bottoms to colorful suits, every artist dressed to impress.

Below, see some of our favorite ACM red carpet looks.

 

Dolly Parton

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dress: Custom Steve Summers

Hair: Cheryl Riddle

Makeup: Lintu

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Luke Combs and Nicole Combs

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Carly Pearce

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Carly Pearce attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Miranda Lambert

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Miranda Lambert attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Lainey Wilson

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Lainey Wilson attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

 

Mickey Guyton

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Mickey Guyton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Pillbox Patti

Pillbox Patti at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Caylee Hammack

Caylee Hammack at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Gown: Galvan London

Shoes: Schutz

Clutch: Jeffrey Levinson

Jewelry: Kendra Scott, Alexis Bittar

Brothers Osborne

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

TJ Osborne: John Varvatos and Amiri

John Osborne: Bode

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Jo Dee Messina

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Jo Dee Messina attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Ed Sheeran

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Ed Sheeran attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

 

Gabby Barrett

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Gabby Barrett attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

 

Hardy

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: HARDY attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

 

Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

