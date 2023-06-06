Shania Twain is currently on her globetrotting Queen of Me tour, and she has been debuting a myriad of unique stage outfits along the way. At a recent show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Twain rocked a sheer bodysuit with a long, flowing cape.

Twain shared photos from the show on social media which clearly showcase the outfit. In one photo, she does a high kick, revealing that she paired the look with blue, high-heeled boots with fringe. The cape also tied in the blue color as pieces of chiffon fabric flowed in the breeze in the photos. The body suit offered the shock factor, giving a nude illusion.

Twain has also been playing around with new hair colors in recent months, and she donned a long, blonde wig to complete the look.

"Waking up dreaming after an ⚡️ ELECTRIC ⚡️ night at the @hollywoodbowl!!" Twain wrote alongside the post. "Los Angeles you sure know how to party."

The look is just the latest in a series of bold fashion statements Twain has made in this new era of her career. Fans may remember when she took to the Grammys red carpet in February wearing a black-and-white sequined suit with large spots and a red wig. She also shared fun outfits at the CMT Awards in April, including a dramatic black and red gown and a sassy shorts and shirt combo. In an Instagram post after the show, Twain explained her outfits, and said, "Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

"For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows," she added.

Twain's Queen of Me tour runs through the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. until the middle of November.

