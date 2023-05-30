Shania Twain is currently on her massive Queen of Me tour, and her return to the road is bringing many celebrities to the audience. At her show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 28, two famous couples were in the crowd: Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks along with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

A post shared by Bell on Instagram revealed their presence at the show. She shared a photo of the four of them -- with Wilson and Hanks sitting a row behind them -- writing, "Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!"

The post also featured videos of Bell and her husband enjoying the concert, and if fans think Shepard looked a bit misty-eyed, it's because he apparently began crying early in the concert. Bell confirmed in the post's caption that Shepard had tears falling "after the first song." Bell also shared a humorous photo of Hanks "photobombing" a selfie of her and Shepherd. She added in the post, "The randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

Twain, herself, even commented on the post to applaud Shepherd on feeling his emotions so early in the concert.

"Crying at the first song? Impressive @daxshepard," she wrote.

Neither Wilson nor Hanks shared any photos or videos from the concert. Hanks has been busy with the release of his novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which came out on May 9. Wilson has also been hard at work making new music, and she recently released a duet with Emily Shackleton called "I Loved You First."

Twain announced her Queen of Me tour in fall 2022, and the launch follows the release of her album of the same name. The tour will run through November 2023, and she is bringing a group of rotating openers including Lindsay Ell, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton.

