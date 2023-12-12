Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Got Each Other Near-Identical Anniversary Gifts

Clearly, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood think alike after 18 years of marriage. For their anniversary on Sunday (Dec. 10), each partner got the other flowers.

Yearwood posted a photo of both presents on Instagram. They're peach-colored bouquets that incorporate roses. One has a little more color due to daisies, but for the most part, they are nearly identical.

Apparently, more was similar than the types of flowers and the color scheme.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing," Yearwood wrote in the caption.

What the cards say remains the couple's secret.

Two important moments in country music history took place on May 25, 2005: Carrie Underwood won "American Idol," and Brooks proposed to Yearwood on stage at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace venue in Bakersfield, Cal. Brooks was among 10 country stars memorialized that day with a bronze statue. Brooks' statue has since been moved to Nashville, where it'll be displayed at his recently-opened Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

Brooks and Yearwood wed on Dec. 10, 2005 in a private ceremony at their Oklahoma home.

During an appearance on his Facebook series "Inside Studio G," Brooks explained that he's in awe of his superstar wife, whom he first met in 1987,

"When we first started singing together, she told me I had to. After every song, I had to bow to her," Brooks joked, before getting serious about his appreciation for Yearwood. "Long before I ever thought it was possible to date the woman, much less marry her, I'm the biggest fan of Trisha Yearwood's voice you can imagine."

Brooks was married to his Oklahoma State University college sweetheart and first wife, Sandy Mahl, for 13 years. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three daughters — Allie Colleen, Taylor Mayne Pearl and August Anna. During that time, Yearwood divorced her first husband, musician Chris Latham, as well as her second husband, Bobby Reynolds. After years of remaining close friends and collaborating musically, the two stars began dating after Brooks' first marriage ended in 2001.