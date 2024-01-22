The game marked the first time fans were able to see the two interact.

Football fans are used to seeing Taylor Swift in the stands every week rooting for her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce. She often hangs out with Kelce's mom Donna and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany in the family and friends suite. At this week's playoff game, however, she got to spend time with Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Swift and Jason undoubtedly have a personal relationship already thanks to Swift's relationship with Kelce, but Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills is the first time fans were able to see the two interact in real life. Photos show Swift and Jason engaged in conversation towards the beginning of the game. Then, as the competition heats up, Jason and wife Kylie sit behind Swift and Brittany as they all cheer on the team together. In some pics, Jason is wearing a Chiefs shirt while drinking a beer and cheering, and in others, he appears to have removed his shirt to enjoy the game.

In a fun clip, Brittany and Taylor seemingly celebrate a play while Jason downs a beer in the background. CBS announcers preemptively and mistakenly marry off Swift and Kelce yet again by calling Jason the singer's "brother-in-law."

CBS cutting to Taylor Swift only to have Jason Kelce shirtless in the background chugging a beer is glorious. pic.twitter.com/aSCWfTGfOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

Jason and Swift's interactions weren't the only highlight of the Kelce suite activities. Jason's enthusiasm for the game only continued to build throughout the night, and at one point, he even left the suite to interact with fans in the stands. This is when he allowed a young Swift fan to show her sign, which read "I 'heart' T.Swift," to the superstar.

It was a victorious night for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, as they beat the Buffalo Bills 27 to 24 in the NFL Divisional Round. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday, Jan. 28, in their hunt for Super Bowl qualification.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Gave the Sweetest Gift to a Fan Sitting Near Her at Chiefs Game