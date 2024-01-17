When "The Bear" actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach took the stage at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor, he thanked the usual suspects — including guest star Olivia Colman — but he also thanked Taylor Swift.

Some may wonder if the actor who plays Richie Jerimovich in the Hulu series had a scene with Swift that somehow slipped our minds, especially by the way he phrased his statement.

"I've gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift," he said from the stage.

As it turns out, Moss-Bachrach didn't have an actual scene with the music superstar, but there was one scene in which Swift played an important role. During an episode in Season 2, the actor's character jams out to Swift's "Love Story" after learning some disappointing news about his ex-wife.

Swift's name is commonly in the news these days, and she doesn't often comment to the public's discussions of her, but the star did take the time to respond to Moss-Bachrach's shoutout from the Critics Choice Awards. In the replies of a tweet by Rolling Stone sharing the moment, Swift left a subtle, "Congratulations!!" She added a few emojis including her signature heart hand.

Fans — of course — were shocked by Swift's sudden appearance in the replies of an article, and they reacted with tweets like this one.

In addition to the award won by Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" took home Critics Choice Award trophies for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri. The show also picked up six awards at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night.

