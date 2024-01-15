Emma Stone 'Shocked' To Win Best Actress Over Lily Gladstone at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14 was full of unexpected surprises. Host Chelsea Handler opened her monologue by subtlely roasting her ex, comedian Jo Koy, who famously had a rough go of it hosting the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. "Just Ken" from "Barbie" won Best Song, earning a look of shock from star Ryan Gosling who performed it in the film. But no one was more surprised to win an award than Emma Stone, who won Best Actress for her role in the dark comedy "Poor Things."

The Oscar winner looked stunned as she walked up on stage to make an acceptance speech on the fly. Her first reaction was to look over at fellow nominee, "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone, and just say, "Lilly!" Gladstone recently took home Best Actress at the Golden Globes and simply blew kisses to Stone up on stage in reaction. Stone proceeded to point out all of the other incredible women nominated alongside her that evening, including "Maestro" star Carey Mulligan and "Barbie" star Margot Robbie.

"Poor Things" was directed by Best Director nominee Yorgos Lanthimos, who Stone previously worked with on 2018's Oscar nominee "The Favourite." In "Poor Things," she plays the role of Bella Baxter, a woman literally brought back to life, with a baby's brain implanted in her head by a scientist. Bella rediscovers the joys of life with Stone giving one of the most unique performances ever seen on film. She noted in her acceptance speech that "Playing Bella was one of the great joys of my life."

In addition to nominations for Stone and Lanthimos, "Poor Things" earned an additional 11 nominations, including Mark Ruffalo for Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedy.