How to Watch Emma Stone's Award Winning Comedy 'Poor Things'

For movie enthusiasts, the excitement of awards season and the anticipation leading up to the Oscars is a thrilling time, kicking off right at the start of the new year. This period allows movie buffs to engage deeply with a select few films poised to dominate the awards circuit, culminating in the Academy Awards. The 2023 film landscape was particularly strong, making the major contenders quite evident throughout the year.

An intriguing entry in 2023's film lineup was "Poor Things." Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, a pioneer of the Greek Weird Wave movement known for his eccentric style in films like "The Lobster" and "The Favourite," "Poor Things" is based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name. It narrates the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who embarks on a transformative journey after being resurrected with the brain of her unborn baby, thanks to a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe). Bella's interactions with various men, portrayed by actors like Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef, shape her evolution. "Poor Things" presents a uniquely bizarre yet effective take on the Frankenstein narrative. While Lanthimos' deadpan dialogue remains intact, the setpieces for "Poor Things" are far more colorful than his previous offerings. Cotton candy-pink clouds roil over a steampunk cityscape dominated by towering, Victorian-era architecture, monstrous airships, and sumptuous costumes.

"Poor Things" is up for a slew of awards, and recently upset "Barbie" to win best comedy at the Golden Globes.

Where is 'Poor Things' Streaming?

Currently, you can only see "Poor Things" in theaters. But in the not-too-distant future, the film should be available for streaming on Hulu or purchasing video on-demand through platforms like Amazon and Apple.

If you'd prefer to watch "Poor Things" at home, you likely won't have to wait much longer. Given recent trends and the quick transition from theater to streamer for its Oscar-baity peers like "Saltburn," you can expect "Poor Things" to debut on VOD in early to mid-February — right at the start of the Oscars season.