Like Hallmark movie sets, "Saturday Night Live" is apparently a hotbed for romance. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, found love on the sketch comedy series in 2016. After tying the knot in 2020, the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2021.

Stone, 35, who recently earned Golden Globe nominations for her roles in the critically acclaimed film "Poor Things" and the Paramount+ comedy series "The Curse," met McCary, 38, when she hosted "SNL" in December 2016. McCary is a writer and segment director for the show. Stone performed in his "Wells for Boys" sketch during her hosting gig, and the rest is history.

The intensely private couple have kept their relationship and family life largely under wraps, but sources have disclosed key details of their sweet love story. McCary proposed to Stone in the "SNL" offices in 2019 — the same year they made their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards. The duo wed in a private ceremony in 2020.

Stone and McCary's bond has only grown since welcoming their daughter in 2021, with a source saying parenthood brought them closer than they ever imagined. In 2023, the couple debuted their first co-production, "When You Finish Saving the World," a comedy starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.

Here's everything we know about Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, from their storybook meet-cute to their busy life balancing Hollywood and parenthood.

Dave McCary Is a 'Saturday Night Live' Director

McCary is a writer, director and producer best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." He reportedly joined "SNL" in 2013 as a segment producer and remains best friends with cast member Kyle Mooney, who also joined the program at that time.

In July 2017, McCary made his feature directorial debut with the comedy movie "Brigsby Bear," starring Mooney.

McCary Proposed to Stone at the 'SNL' Offices

Stone and McCary are an "SNL" love story. Not only did the duo meet at the show's 30 Rockefeller offices — McCary also popped the question there in December 2019, after more than two years of dating. "Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at 30 Rock," a source told Page Six. "No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic."

After their wedding was postponed during COVID-19, the couple eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2020.

The Couple Welcomed a Daughter in 2021

In March 2021, it was confirmed that Stone and McCary had welcomed a baby girl, Louise Jean. A source told Us Weekly that becoming parents "brought them closer in a way they never expected." They added that McCary is a "hands-on" dad.

The family of three reportedly resides in Austin.

Stone and McCarry Produced a Movie Together

The husband-and-wife duo founded a production company, Fruit Tree Productions, in 2020. Through the banner, they produced the 2023 film "When You Finish Saving the World," directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Stone and McCary have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but a source revealed to Us Weekly that McCary is fully supportive of his wife's balancing act as a mother and actress:

"For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That's just not her. Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it's a part of who she is—and Dave's 100 percent behind her."