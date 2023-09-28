Showtime has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its upcoming home renovation comedy series, The Curse, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder.

The official description of the series reads: "THE CURSE is a genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. Produced by A24, THE CURSE is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer."

A24 has become one of the hippest and artsiest entertainment companies in the industry. And the indie producers have cultivated a loyal following by taking chances on bizarre, unconventional, or eerie projects. The debut trailer indicates that The Curse has all the trappings of an A24 crowd-pleaser. A sinister twanging sound (anyone who's seen an A24 film will recognize it instantly) punctuates a cheery Stone and Fielder as they speak into a camera.

"Did you know you can put out fires with the sun?" Stone asks.

"No way!" Fielder replies.

"Way," says Stone.

So, yeah, it's safe to assume there's something seriously wrong with this couple and their home improvement show. And knowing A24, there will almost certainly be some supernatural elements to this curse, and the comedy will lean heavily to the darker side. The series follows the couple trying to flip a potentially haunted New Mexico neighborhood.

First-look images show the home reno couple donning hard hats beside a partially demolished wall, Stone running beside a mirrored house, and Fielder manning a bulldozer.

The Curse will start streaming on Paramount+ on November 10 before launching on Showtime on November 12.