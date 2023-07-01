2023 TV Premiere Dates: The Ultimate List of What's Coming

Lots of good TV on the way.

2023 TV isn't slowing down anytime soon. Wide Open Country has compiled all of the most noteworthy new and returning shows hitting cable, broadcast and your favorite streaming platforms for the remainder of the year. It's time to sit back and buckle up for some serious entertainment.

We've outlined new releases by month, noting season, channel/platform and even the occasional series finale (RIP Blacklist). Summer TV season is already in full swing, kicked off in June with the highly anticipated seventh season of Outlander on Starz as well as Season 2 of Joe Pickett, the gritty modern western on Paramount+. A slew of exciting new and returning shows are on the horizon in July, ranging from a limited reboot of Justified to more romance and small-town gossip in Sweet Magnolias Season 3. Should we even mention Virgin River Season 5 returning this fall? There's so much goodness in the works it's hard to keep track (and contain our excitement).

Mark sure to keep this page bookmarked because we've got you covered as soon as new dates are announced. We'll be updating regularly so that it's easy to keep up to date on all of the most worthwhile shows coming soon.

July

July 1

Bloodlands — Season 1 (AMC+)

July 2

Etheria Film Night 2023 — Limited (Shudder)

Tough As Nails — Season 5 (CBS)

July 3

Unknown — Limited (Netflix)

Tuesday, July 4

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC), A Capitol Fourth (PBS)

July 5

Human Footprint — Limited (PBS)

July 6

Barnwood Builders — Season 17 (Magnolia Network)

Breaking the Ice — Season 1 (WeTV)

The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 2, Part 1 (Netflix)

Makeup X Breakup — Season 2 (ALLBLK)

Shaun White: The Last Run — Limited (Max)

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair — Limited (Hulu)

Family Law — Season 2 (The CW)

The Horror of Dolores Roach — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Moonshine — Season 1 (The CW)

July 8

Capturing Home — Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 — Limited (The CW)

V.C. Andrews' Dawn — Limited (Lifetime)

July 9

The $100,000 Pyramid — Season 7 (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud — Season 9 (ABC)

Domina — Season 2 (MGM+)

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York — Limited (Max)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins — Season 1 (National Geographic)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge — Season 2 (National Geographic)

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — Season 5 (TLC)

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? — Season 2 (HGTV)

London Kills — Season 4 (Acorn TV)

Miracle Workers — Season 4 (TBS)

Secrets of Miss America — Limited (A&E)

July 11

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein — Season 1 (PBS)

OutDaughtered — Season 9 (TLC)

July 12

The Afterparty — Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Quarterback — Season 1 (Netflix)

July 13

Burn the House Down — Season 1 (Netflix)

Full Circle — (Max)

Survival of the Thickest — Season 1 (Netflix)

Project Greenlight — (Max)

The Blacklist — Series finale (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows — Season 5 (FX)

Friday, July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Foundation — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

July 16

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge — Season 1 (HGTV)

The Real Housewives of New York City— Season 14 (Bravo)

Zoe Bakes — Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

The Chosen (The CW)

Goliath (Showtime)

July 17

Below Deck Down Under — Season 2 (Bravo)

July 18

Down to Earth With Zac Efron — Season 1 (The CW)

Fantastic Friends — Season 1 (The CW)

Justified: City Primeval — Limited (FX)

Southern Storytellers — Limited (PBS)

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Wednesday, July 19

CMA Fest (ABC)

Thursday, July 20

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Tacoma FD (TruTV)

July 21

Making Modern — Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Minx — Season 2 (Starz)

Praise Petey — Season 1 (Freeform)

Almost Paradise (Freevee)

July 22

Established Home — Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Sunday, July 23

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Midnight: Teenage Euthanasia (Adult Swim)

July 24

The Best of Us — Limited (Acorn TV)

Children Ruin Everything — Season 1 (The CW)

Futurama — Season 11 (Hulu)

Son of a Critch — Season 1 (The CW)

July 27

The Heiress and the Heist — Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Twisted Metal — Season 1 (Peacock)

The Witcher — Season 3, Vol. 2 (Netflix)

July 28

Captain Fall — Season 1 (Netflix)

Heels — Season 2 (Starz)

How to With John Wilson — Season 3 (Max)

Good Omens —Season 2 (Prime Video)

This Fool — Season 2 (Hulu)

July 30

Dark Winds — Season 2 (AMC/AMC+)

When Calls the Heart — Season 10 (Hallmark)

July 31

Bump — Season 2 (The CW)

Run the Burbs — Season 1 (The CW)

August

August 1

Untold — Volume 3 (Netflix) August 2

Reservation Dogs — Season 2 (Hulu)

Physical — Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Big Brother — Season 25 (CBS) August 3

Heartstopper — Season 2 (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 2, Part 2 (Netflix)

FBoy Island — Season 1 (The CW) August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

Secret Celebrity Renovation — Season 3 (CBS)

The Chi — Season 6 (Showtime) August 5

Great Chocolate Showdown — Season 4 (The CW)

Recipe for Disaster — Season 1 (The CW) August 6

Big Sky Kitchen — Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Design Down Under — Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — Season 2 (Max) August 8

Only Murders in the Building — Season 3 (Hulu) August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Season 4 (Disney+)

Superfan — Season 1 (CBS) August 10

Painkiller (Netflix)

The Challenge: USA — Season 2 (CBS) August 11

Men in Kilts — Season 2 (Starz)

Billions — Season 7 (Showtime) August 12

Hip Hop Treasures — Season 1 (A&E) August 17

The Upshaws — Season 4 (Netflix) August 18

Harlan Coben's Shelter — Season 1 (Prime Video) August 20

The Winter King — Season 1 (MGM+) August 23

Ahsoka — Season 1 (Disney+)

Nancy Drew — Series Finale (The CW)

Riverdale — Series Finale (The CW) August 30

Archer — Season 14 (FXX)

September

September 1

Designed Defined — Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Wheel of Time — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Power Book IV: Force — Season 2 (Starz)

September 7

Virgin River — Season 5 (Netflix)

September 13

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston — Season 2 (PBS)

September 18

Emmy Awards (Fox)

September 28

People's Choice Country Awards (NBC/Peacock)

October

October 5

Lupin — Part 3 (Netflix)

October 6

Loki — Season2 (Netflix)

October 13

Lessons in Chemistry — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

October 20

Elite — Season 7 (Netflix)

November

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

November 29

Echo (Disney+)

December