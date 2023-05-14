If there is one long-running series that Hallmark fans have a special love for, it's When Calls the Heart. The top-rated series will be returning for its tenth season this July, and "Hearties" couldn't be more ready for the story to continue. The show premiered on Hallmark back in 2014, and the residents of Hope Valley have had no shortage of drama, heartbreak, and healing throughout the years.

Aside from the captivating storyline, fans are enthralled by the setting and the early 1900s time period when the show takes place. The show is filmed on a Canadian farm, complete with its own historical movie set that really brings the story to life. Everything from the sets to the costumes, to the one-room schoolhouse transports viewers to the old-timey Western Canadian front.

The show continues to rake in views, with the season 9 finale hitting the most-watched finale in households with 2.6 million views. Fans have fallen in love with the characters and the endless romance stories that have crept up over the last decade. Season 9 left viewers on the edges of their seats, but thankfully, the residents of Hope Valley aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

What Is When Calls the Heart About?

The show centers around the main character Elizabeth, who moved to the charming but impoverished town of Hope Valley to work in the local school. The life Elizabeth embarks on is quite different from the high society and affluent life she grew up experiencing. It's there in the small coal mining town where she falls in love with Jack Thornton. The two pursue one another and are finally married in season 5. Shortly after they are married, he is killed in a landslide, leaving behind Elizabeth and their son.

Advertisement

Elizabeth does go on to find love again, this time with businessman Lucas Bouchard. However, throughout the show's run, there is a fair share of suitors trying to win Elizabeth over. The small town goes through its ups and downs and changes, with each character bringing their unique story into the show.

How Did Season 9 End?

Season 9 focused on the seemingly happy ending or beginning of Lucas and Elizabeth's relationship. Lucas finally proposed, and of course, Elizabeth said yes. Fans can assume wedding bells will be ringing in season 10. Fans were also treated to a surprise pregnancy reveal for Lee and Rosemary. After trying to conceive for years, we can hope we see a little Coulter baby running around.

Mei returns to Hope Valley after traveling to Chicago, and the romance between her and Nathan seems to be blossoming. Even though Henry made the mine collapse and was sent to prison, the town comes together to praise him. Time will tell if he returns home from jail in season 10.

Who's Returning for Season 10?

Any series that's been around for ten years is bound to have some character losses and additions. When it comes to season 10, several of Heartie's favorite characters will return.

Advertisement

Erin Krakow will continue as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, the single mother to her growing toddler, Jack. Fans can expect to continue to watch her relationship with Lucas blossom.

Chris McNally will reprise his role as the saloon owner, Lucas Bouchard. Fans will continue to watch him balance his relationship between Elizabeth and her son, Jack, and his past life.

Kevin McGarry plays the police mountie Nathan Grant. He will return for season 10, along with his adopted niece, Allie. He's still single, but fans will have to stay tuned to see if that changes for him this year.

J??ack Wagner returns as the judge for Hope Valley. Fans last saw him very ill with a cough in season 9, so fans will need to tune in to see what his fate holds.

Advertisement

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith will return to their role as husband and wife, The Coulters. They've struggled to start their own family, but a sneak peek at season 10 shows Rosemary with a full baby bump.

Ben Rosenbaum plays Mike Hickam, the mayor of Hope Valley. He's set to prove himself as a serious businessman and show the town his hard work.

Henry Gowen was last seen in jail at the end of season 9. Time will tell what happens to him and whether he sits in the cell or walks away a free man.

Andrea Brooks will return as Dr. Faith Carter. She serves as the local doctor for the residents of Hope Valley. Fans will have to tune in to see if her relationship with Carter can survive the long-distance strain.

Advertisement

Hrothgar Matthews and Loretta Walsh return as Ned and Florence Yost for season 10. The two were recently married in season 8 after Loretta was left widowed from her husband's mining accident.

Amanda Wong plays Mei Su, who just arrived in town in season 9. She was interested in becoming the town's pharmacist. There was some definite chemistry between her and Nathan, which fans will have to watch to see if anything unfolds.

Kayla Wallace will be back as Fiona Miller, the newest barbershop owner. Her story will continue to unfold in season 10.

Vienna Leacock, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett and Elias Leacock will reprise their role as The Canfield family. The family, whose daughter is blind, moved to town in hopes of starting over. Joseph, the father, is hoping to purchase the gas station, while the mother, Minnie, works at the local cafe.

Advertisement

What Lies Ahead?

Season 10 will officially premiere on July 30, 2023, at 9 P.M. on Hallmark Channel. Season 10 will be a 12-episode run that follows the same format as season 9. Even though season 10 has yet to air, fans have already been promised at least one more season. Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark said about season 11, "The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience, and it's only going to get bigger and better in Season 11."

We don't yet know much about season 10, as it tends to be kept under wraps to avoid potential spoilers. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton said about season 10, "This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can't wait for the Hearties to see what we've created for them!"

There are sure to be continued romances, especially between the main characters, Elizabeth and Lucas. Based on an Instagram post from Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith (Rosemary and Lee Coulter), their dreams of starting a family may finally be realized in season 10.

Related Videos