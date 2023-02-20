 
Mel and Jack in "Virgin River"
'Virgin River' Cast: Who's Returning For Season 5?

Fans of Virgin River won't have long to wait for season 5 to return. Even though filming officially wrapped in November 2022, there hasn't been an official release date. According to Fansided, post-production can take around six months, so fans could be binging the show sooner rather than later. Up until season 3, the show released 10 episodes; but starting in season 4, fans were treated to 12 episodes. Season 5 should follow the same format, with a 12-episode season. Fans will finally see Mel and Jack plan their wedding, as well as the arrival of their new baby girl. After season 4's dramatic finale, which revealed that Jack was not the father of Charmaine's twins, we're sure to find out more in season 5. While most of the cast will be returning, a few new faces will also appear this season. 

Which Cast Members Are Returning to Virgin River? 

Alexandra Breckenridge


BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Alexandra Breckenridge attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe, the nurse practitioner and midwife who is engaged to Jack Sheridan. Breckenridge has a long list of acting credits, including playing Sophie Larson on This Is Us and Jessie Anderson on The Walking Dead. In addition to TV, she has a long list of movie credits including She's The Man and Big Fat Liar. 

Martin Henderson


HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Martin Henderson attends the A24's "X" Los Angeles Special Screening on March 15, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan, the love interest of Mel and the owner of the local bar. Fans will recognize Henderson from his role as Dr. Nathan Riggs on Grey's Anatomy. The New Zealand-born actor got his breakout role on the '90s Australian soap opera Echo Point. Horror fans will recognize him as Noah in The Ring

Annette O'Toole


YORK, YORK - APRIL 17: Annette O'Toole poses at the opening night of the play "The Minutes" on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater on April 17, 2022 in York City.

Annette O'Toole plays Hope McCrea, the mayor of the town who likes to dabble in small-town gossip. During season 4, fans watched her struggle with her memory and life after a traumatic car accident. O'Toole spent a large part of her career playing Superman's mother in the show Smallville. She's been acting since she was a teen in the 1960s and had small roles in The Partridge Family and Law & Order

Tim Matheson


BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 28: Tim Matheson attends the The Paley Center For Media Presents CNN's The 2000s: A Look Back At The Dawn Of TV's New Golden Age on June 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Tim Matheson plays Dr. Vernon Mullins, the husband of Hope McCrea and works as the town's doctor. At his wife's insistence, he begrudgingly hires Mel to work at his practice. Matheson may be best known for his role in the '70s hit National Lampoon's Animal House. Matheson also had a starring role as Vice President John Hoynes on The West Wing

Benjamin Hollingsworth


CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Ben Hollingsworth attends the 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event on September 23, 2017 in Culver City, California.

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady, who spends season 4 locked up in prison while trying to defend his innocence. Luckily, he is alive after being brutally stabbed in the stomach at the end of season 4. Hollingsworth is known for his role on the show Code Black.

Zibby Allen


AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Actress Zibby Allen arrives at the world premiere of 'Coffee, Kill Boss' during the Austin Film Festival at The Paramount Theatre on October 24, 2013 in Austin, Texas.

Zibby Allen plays Brie Sheridan, who is the younger sister of Jack. She is dating Dan Brady, and season 4 is a test of their relationship as Brady remains in prison. While Allen is an actress, she is also a musician and writer. She's known for her roles on Grey's Anatomy and 30 Second Somebodies. 

Colin Lawrence


Colin Lawrence in "Virgin River"

Colin Lawrence portrays John "Preacher" Middleton, a former Marine and employee at Jack's Bar. While Jack is grappling with the notion that Brady has shot him, Preacher offers some evidence that shows the contrary and may prove Brady's innocence. Fans can expect to delve more into his contentious relationship with Paige. Lawrence's acting credits span over 30 years in film and TV. His most recognizable roles include Battlestar Galactica, The Killing and Riverdale

Lauren Hammersley


STUDIO CITY, CA - AUGUST 25: Lauren Hammersley attends the St. Baldrick's Foundation 3rd annual Ever After Ball at CBS Studio Center on August 25, 2018 in Studio City, California.

Lauren Hammersley plays Charmaine Roberts, the ex-girlfriend of Jack. Fans were left reeling after she revealed that Jack was not the father of her twins, but she didn't go so far as to say who was. Although her return was not explicitly stated, fans can assume she will be back for season 5. Aside from Virgin River, Hammersley is known for her roles in Mr. D and Orphan Black.

Sarah Dugdale


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Sarah Dugdale attends the Lifetime Winter Movies Mixer at Andaz Hotel on January 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Dugdale plays Lizzie, the town troublemaker who moves in with her aunt Connie after becoming too much for her parents. After starting a relationship with Ricky, she moves on to Denny in season 4. Dugdale is most known for her prior film roles in Death of a Cheerleader and In the Shadow of the Moon.

Who Are the New Cast Members on Virgin River?

Kandyse McClure


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Kandyse McClure attends the photo call for Facebook Watch's "Limetown" at The Hollywood Athletic Club on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kandyse McClure will join the cast for season 5, but her role remains unknown. McClure, who is from South Africa, is best known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica and Hemlock Grove.

Susan Hogan


Susan Hogan is also joining the cast, but her character remains under wraps. Hogan has a wide-ranging career, including starring in the TV series Night Heat. She starred in the movies Disturbing Behavior and Butterfly Effect 2. No word yet on whom she will play, but we'll be looking forward to her appearance.

Elise Gatien 


Actress Elise Gatien arrives at Cartoon Network's "Unnatural History" world premiere held at Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios lot on June 12, 2010 in Burbank

Elise Gatien has a long IMDb list of credits and will soon add Virgin River to them. You may have seen her before in the shows Smallville, Ghost Wars and Tower Prep. Her new character will also be kept under wraps until the new season.

Paolo Maiolo 


Paolo Maiolo is the final cast member to join season 5. Like the others, Maiolo's character is currently under wraps, but the actor has a long list of on-screen credits. Maiolo is well known for roles in the TV shows Nancy Drew and The Twilight Zone.  

 

