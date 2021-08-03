'Virgin River': 7 Locations to Visit if You Love the Netflix Series

Robyn Carr's beloved book series turned Netflix series follows the story of Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves to the picturesque small town of Virgin River to work as a nurse practitioner. Mel has undergone serious personal trauma so she tries to start fresh in her new town despite the initial culture shock of relocating from the big city. There are so many things to love about the show -- new romance, charming small-town life and characters going through emotional struggles that will tear at your heartstrings.

Virgin River was a major hit after the release of its first season and its second season is now officially on Netflix! So where is Virgin River exactly? Despite taking place in California, the TV show actually wasn't filmed in the United States. The filming locations are all outside of Vancouver and British Columbia in Canada. Also known as "Hollywood North," Vancouver has been a major filming hub over the past couple of decades for other shows including The Flash, Riverdale, Once Upon A Time and more.

Here are some of the recognizable filming locations from Virgin River you'll find in the Vancouver area.

1. Jack's Bar

Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the owner of the local bar in town, has an immediate connection with Mel when she gets to town. He was also a U.S. Marine and is suffering from PTSD which Mel is able to recognize and help him with throughout the first season. We're all excited to see what happens between the two of them in the second season.

The actual setting for Jack's Bar is the Watershed Grill in Brackendale, outside of Vancouver.

2. Doc Mullins Clinic

Grouchy Vernon Mullins (Tim Matheson) is a little unsure of Mel when she first comes to town, but she eventually wins him over. Similar to Matheson's role as another small-town doctor in Hart of Dixie, Doc Mullins is a bit rough around the edges, but deep down he's a big softy. That is definitely evident in his interactions with his ex-wife, who also happens to be the town mayor, Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole).

The location of Doc's office is 122 First Street in the historic Queen's Park of New Westminster. The Queen Anne-style mansion, known as the Breezehurst, has been featured in numerous other TV shows and films over the years.

3. Mel's cabin

When Mel steps foot in her homey new cabin for the first time, it's quite the shock. She did come from the big city after all. But Jack and Mayor McCrea help her fix it up and it turns into exactly where she needs to be.

The real house is located in Murdo Frazer Park and serves as the park caretaker's home.

4. Paige's Bakeaway

Paige Lassiter owns her own bakery food truck on the show. A single mom with a little boy, Paige has her own reasons for moving to the small town of Virgin River, which are eventually revealed on the show.

The location for her cute little truck is actually Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park.

5. 'Welcome to Virgin River' sign

East of Vancouver on Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz (just 75 miles outside Vancouver) you'll find the location of the sign welcoming folks to Virgin River.

6. Establishing shots of the town

The Netflix show took advantage of some of the most stunning small-town areas outside of Vancouver. Snug Cove on Bowen Island serves as the main shot of the exterior of the town as a whole, but there are numerous other areas featured including Port Coquitlam and the Samz Neighbourhood Pub in Port Coquitlam.

This article was originally published on September 7, 2020.

