These Romantic Moments From 'Virgin River' Will Melt Your Heart

Warning, spoilers ahead for seasons 1-3 of Virgin River.

Netflix's popular original series Virgin River always delivers on the drama as well as the romance. Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the TV series has developed a passionate following despite its, at times, heartbreaking storylines that we can't seem to get enough of. Virgin River season 3 aired in 2021 and like its previous seasons, left fans with a serious cliffhanger in the season finale. Luckily, the popular show has been renewed for seasons four and five so we know more of our favorite characters are coming soon.

There's something so heartwarming about small-town life in Virgin River. Series showrunner Sue Tenney perfectly brought to life the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe who moves out to the charming northern California town for a fresh start. Surrounded by a colorful cast of characters, she found a happy new life and the start of something new with the handsome Jack.

From Mel and Jack to Hope and Doc, we've rounded up some of the most romantic moments so far from Virgin River's first three seasons.

Mel and Jack's first kiss

The ultimate starcrossed lovers in the TV show are obviously Jack & Mel. It was a slow and steady build in the first season as their relationship turned into something more. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) was grieving the loss of her husband and child and honestly needed some time to heal before starting something new. Mel's cabin had been kind of a dump when she first got to Virgin River, but Jack (Martin Henderson) worked hard to make it beautiful for her and the reveal was worth the wait.

"I know how hard it can be to make a fresh start," Jack said. "Maybe this place can offer some comfort, a place to call home?"

They shared a kiss for the first time and it was a seriously sweet moment that took their love story to the next level.

Mel tells Jack she loves him

There were moments of season 2 that were hard to watch, mostly due to the fact that Charmaine was carrying Jack's babies which obviously affected his relationship with Mel. Despite all of the drama, they finally confess their feelings for each other in episode 9 and it was a welcome moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple since the beginning.

Hope and Doc get back together

Town Mayor Hope was married to the only town doctor (Tim Matheson) for many years before the couple decided to get a divorce. They bickered non-stop throughout season 1 but finally realized that they belonged together at the end of the season. It was a welcome realization that sometimes love changes over the years, but that doesn't mean it's not still there. We can only hope that the couple has a future together after Hope's accident in the third season finale.

Mel and Jack decide to be together

There are plenty of conflicts that arise throughout the series that try to pull these two apart. From Jack's PTSD from his time with the Marines to Mel's troubled past and the whole Charmaine situation...we get it. It's a tough decision to choose love despite all of the chaos. But finally, in season 2, Mel and Jack decide that they want to be with each other regardless of all the reasons why they shouldn't, and thank goodness. It's about time true love won!

Lizzie and Ricky's young love

As much as we love Mel and Jack, season 2 gave us some young love to root for and it was an unexpected but welcome addition. Connie's niece Lizzie comes to town and honestly seems like trouble at first. She clearly doesn't want to be there, but she eventually hits her stride working at Paige's bakery truck. She falls for her total opposite, the soft-spoken Ricky, who works at the bar for Jack and Preacher. Their entire relationship is full of heartwarming moments and it's unfortunate that Lizzie called it quits after discovering Ricky lied to her about joining the Marines. Hopefully, there's room for reconciliation down the road?

Hope and Doc tell everyone they are back together

Hope can be a handful. No one understands that more than poor Doc who had to spend nearly all of season 2 pretending that they weren't back together behind closed doors. Hope even pushed him to go on dates with other people to support their story. Thankfully, they share the happy news that they have officially reunited. Despite it being a rocky road to get there, it's a happy moment for Doc, who really does love Hope regardless of her flair for the dramatics.

Jack's romantic boat ride with Mel

Jack has planned multiple romantic things for Mel throughout their relationship but this boat ride from the third season might take the cake. He decorated the lake around the dock with candlelights and had glasses of champagne waiting... it's literally the epitome of romance.

Everything Preacher does for Paige

We're still waiting on a happy ending for Preacher, but really everything he's done for Paige just shows how much he cares about her. When her abusive ex-husband finds her and her son Christopher hiding in Virgin River, he helps her get rid of the body after she accidentally kills him. When she goes on the run to protect Christopher, he takes care of him. Can someone please plan a happy reunion for these two in season 4 or 5 that ends in a proposal? I think they've both earned it.

