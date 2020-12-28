'Virgin River': Everything to Know Before Season 3

Mel and Jack fans can rest easy. On Dec. 18, Netflix confirmed that the hit series Virgin River, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, will return for a third season on the streaming platform.

'Virgin River' Cast

The series, based on Robyn Carr's book series, was an immediate success when it premiered in 2019. Now, viewers can look forward to a 10-episode third season featuring two new characters.

Deadline reports that Zibby Allen (Grey's Anatomy) will play Jack's sister, Brie, a lawyer "who is smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun."

Stacey Farber (Saving Hope, Degrassi: The Next Generation) will join the series as recurring character Tara Anderson, Lilly's (Linda Boyd) daughter.

In addition to Breckenridge and Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Lauren Hammersley, Sarah Dugdale, Jenny Cooper, Daniel Gillies, Chase Petriw and Marco Grazzini are all returning for season 3.

Virgin River centers on Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves to Virgin River to work as a nurse practitioner. In the small town in Northern California, she finds new beginnings, love and an opportunity to heal from her tragic past.

When Will 'Virgin River' Season 3 Premiere?

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for season 3. The second season premiered on Nov. 27, 2020.

If you've finished season 2, you know the season ended on a major cliffhanger involving (SPOILERS) Jack's well-being.

Showrunner Sue Tenney told Parade it was important for the show to explore trauma and uncertainty.

"It's easy to view Virgin River as a place devoid of malice. But even bucolic places have their share of trauma," Tenney told . "We wanted to explore how our characters would handle an intense, external conflict in their relationship, given their past. Jack is a vital member of the community and putting him in crisis will impact everyone differently."