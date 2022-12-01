The fourth season of Netflix's hit drama Virgin River left all of its fans with lingering questions and anxiety-inducing cliffhangers. We've all clung to the slow-burning romance between Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), and laughed along with the parade of small-town drama and theatrics.

Although the fifth season is already in production, it may not release until next summer. If you're in need of a fix for your Virgin River craving, there are plenty of other deliciously dramatic and romantic shows that will make you want to cozy up in your pajamas and settle on your couch to binge-watch.

Here are nine shows you may enjoy if you love Virgin River.

Heartland

The Canadian show Heartland has a ton in common with Virgin River, making it a near-perfect replacement for your small-town television show needs. Though Virgin River is meant to be set in a Northern California town, it is actually filmed in Canada, as is Heartland. Similarly, it's also based on a book series and its main characters deal with grief in loss, especially early on in the series.

Heartland follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), who has a knack for treating horses, and her family as they struggle to run the Alberta-based family ranch after their grandmother dies. It may not take quite as many serious turns as Virgin River, so it's easy to enjoy the show's charming barn dances, competitive barrel races and entertaining cattle drives.

Since it's the longest-running scripted series in Canada and just premiered its 16th season this fall, you'll have plenty of episodes to marathon-watch.

You can stream it on Peacock or Netflix.

Jane the Virgin

If you want to truly lean into the messiness and gasp-inducing moments of a soap opera, try The CW's Jane the Virgin. As an enthralling spoof of telenovelas, Jane the Virgin captures all of their dramatics with paternity mysteries, love triangles, memory loss and surprise twins. The show stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva, who accidentally gets pregnant through a series of odd events, despite being a virgin. And it only gets more exciting and sinuous from there.

Though the shows share a word in their title, Jane the Virgin and Virgin River don't have a ton of similarities. But as with our beloved Mel, viewers will also watch Jane try to navigate motherhood, loss and falling in love with multiple men. You'll be surprised and left with thrilling cliffhangers for five action-packed seasons. Don't worry -- there's also tons of romance, magical kisses and handsome men along for the ride.

You can catch all five seasons on Netflix.

Hart of Dixie

This comedy-drama from The CW takes the classic big-city fish-out-of-water story that we all know and love and keeps you coming back for more. While Hart of Dixie may be a little sillier and funnier than Virgin River, the two shows have a ton in common. Hart of Dixie trails Dr. Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) as she moves from Manhattan to a small town in Alabama and tries to manage the culture shock. Sound familiar yet?

Well, not only is Zoe a medical professional trying to make a life in a new place, she also encounters a local doctor who has no use for her skills. AND that doctor is a familiar face, as he's played by Virgin River's only doctor, Tim Matheson. There's also a love interest bartender, played by Wilson Bethel.

Between Bluebell, Alabama's wacky town festivals, love triangles and a pet alligator, Hart of Dixie is sure to delight through all four seasons. Watch it on HBO Max.

Sweet Magnolias

Trade a small, Northern California town for South Carolina, and you've got Sweet Magnolias. This Netflix show features three lifelong friends who dish tons of gossip and battle through life's ups and downs together -- including a messy divorce. The show starts with protagonist Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) discovering her husband is leaving her, and follows the trio's journey to turn an old mansion into a spa together.

This comforting show has all of the family drama, budding love and cozy heart-to-heart moments that will make its two-season run seem way too short. Plus, Maddie falls for her son's good-looking new baseball coach, so it's not missing spicy romance scenes.

Both seasons stream on Netflix.

Gilmore Girls

The epitome of cozy, small-town charm has to be Stars Hollow, Connecticut, in Gilmore Girls. Just like Virgin River, the ever-expanding population of Stars Hollow offers the perfect mild drama and turbulent backdrop for our main characters. Gilmore Girls, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, unfolds the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory, whom she had at a young age.

While the show does not have as many stomach-dropping, high-stakes plot twists as Virgin River, Gilmore Girls shares a slow-burning love interest with a restaurant owner, a gaggle of gossiping older women and a recurring bad boy. And, of course, it has plenty of sincere moments that will keep you watching.

You can stream all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, plus four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which takes place 10 years after the original series ended, on Netflix.

This Is Us

The sentimental, award-winning show This Is Us from NBC follows a family through multiple generations, tragedies, triumphs and everything in between. Not only does Virgin River's star, Alexandra Breckenridge, make an appearance in multiple episodes of the show, her character in This Is Us also shares a lot in common with Mel.

With flashbacks and flash-forwards, the show tracks the Pearson family and their children at various stages of their lives as they work through topics such as adoption, mental health and racism. This Is Us comments on a number of things also explored by Virgin River including losing a child, grief and PTSD. And while you may need to freshen that box of tissues before starting the show, there's plenty of family humor and passionate romance to satisfy.

Stream all six seasons on Hulu.

One Tree Hill

While One Tree Hill does focus on teenagers (in its early seasons), it is not short of small-town drama and love affairs. Through its nine seasons, the coming-of-age drama focuses on two half-brothers, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), as they try to navigate complicated families, generational legacies, love and trauma.

One Tree Hill captures the small-town pride of high school sports as well as the complications of everybody knowing everybody. After the main characters graduate high school, the show jumps four years ahead in time and shows the protagonists running businesses and starting families.

As with Virgin River, there is no shortage of romance, betrayal, love triangles, past hurt and intimate moments to cry and laugh through. The shows also both address more-serious themes such as gun violence, addiction, familial stress and more.

Watch the entire show on Hulu or Disney+.

Outlander

While Outlander is set way back in the 1700s, this electric and adventurous romance stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall. She's a former WWII nurse who finds herself transported back in time to 1743. She is thrown into an entirely different world and must adapt to survive, and she falls in love while trying to get back to her husband in the 1940s.

Like Virgin River, Outlander is also based on a novel series and contains sweet, romantic and elegant moments between Claire and her handsome, Scottish love interest Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). And just like our favorite duo in Virgin River, the couple explores the ups and downs of relationships, lust, loss, grief and trauma throughout six seasons of wild escapades.

Stream Outlander on Starz, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Grey's Anatomy

Though this final entry is much more fast-paced than Virgin River, this list wouldn't be complete without Grey's Anatomy. This medical drama starts off focusing on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings as they transform into doctors and follows them for years. Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) works her way from intern to chief of general surgery throughout 19 seasons while she and the cast face heartbreak, personal trauma and tragic patient stories.

Its twists, turns, love triangles, pregnancies and explorations of loss and grief are all reminiscent of Virgin River. But it's also notable that some Virgin River stars make appearances in Grey's Anatomy. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, becomes a recurring character in seasons 12-14. Brie's Zibby Allen and Hope's Annette O'Toole also make guest appearances in the famed hospital.

It's the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC, so there are plenty of episodes to binge watch. You can find them all on Hulu and Disney+.

