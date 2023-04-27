Get ready to pack your bags and head to a remote campground for some heartfelt drama. This is not a drill: The CW is bringing Robyn Carr's Sullivan's Crossing to TV. Starring fan-favorites Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), and Morgan Kohan (Batwoman), this series is about to make you feel all the feels. And not just because it's bringing Murray back to our screens.

Imagine being a top neurosurgeon with the world at your feet, only to have it all come crashing down. That's exactly what happens to our leading lady (Kohan) when her business partner gets indicted for fraud, and she's charged with negligence. But don't worry, this isn't a courtroom drama. Instead, our heroine escapes the chaos of Boston and heads back to her roots at Sullivan's Crossing, a remote campground run by her estranged father, Sully (Patterson). As if the family drama wasn't enough, a mysterious newcomer named Cal Jones (Murray) enters the picture, bringing an extra layer of intrigue.

"Sullivan's Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community, said The CW's Brad Schwartz.

The series already premiered in mid-March on Canada's CTV, and is still going. Now, we'll get a chance to see it as well when it hits The CW this fall. Sullivan's Crossing looks like it'll be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, especially if it's anything like the book. The team behind Netflix's Virgin River, executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, have joined forces to bring Sullivan's Crossing to life. Roth will also act as showrunner.

So, grab your camping gear, and get ready for a heartwarming adventure. And if you've been missing Murray, this is your chance to catch him (and Patterson) once more in a new show.

