How to Watch and Stream Macy's 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks, Featuring Lainey Wilson

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks is back, and this year, they're bringing some serious firepower. The annual fireworks display from Manhattan's East River airs July 4th at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. This year's star performers include Lainey Wilson, Brett Young and Jelly Roll. The broadcast will also feature a dazzling tribute to the late legend Tina Turner, with a golden fireworks display spanning more than a mile.

Here's what you need to know about Macy's 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks broadcast, from hosts and musical guests to how to watch and stream America's favorite Independence Day celebration.

Hosts and Performers

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will be co-hosted by Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and former NASCAR Trackside commentator Rutledge Wood. In huge news, country superstar (and new face of Wrangler jeans) Lainey Wilson toplines this year's crop of celebrity performers.

CMT Music Award-winning "Son of a Sinner" singer Jelly Roll will also take the stage, along with country artist Brett Young, Bebe Rexha, Grammy-winning R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan and Questlove's The Roots. LL Cool J, Ja Rule and Ashanti round out this year's starry musical guests.

In addition to the usual bangers ("The Star Bangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful"), Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks announced a special tribute to Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 on May 24. A golden fireworks display, set to Turner's 1989 classic "The Best," will celebrate the outstanding legacy of the music legend.

How to Watch and Stream Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks airs Tuesday, July 4th at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock, with the pyrotechnic displays beginning at 9:25/8:25c. Expect the grand finale to take place at 9:50/8:50c. Tune in on your local NBC channel, or on the NBC app. No cable? No problem. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will stream live on Peacock, so even us cord-cutters can get in on all the glittering action.

And if you happen to be in New York City the night-of, Macy's has a handy guide to the best viewing locations across Manhattan.

