Lainey Wilson's Response to Amazon Delivery Driver's 'Heart Like a Truck' Performance is Priceless

A Lainey Wilson superfan sang like no one was watching --or listening.

In the age of Ring doorbell cameras, there's no singing like no one's watching —or listening— if you're delivering a package. That point got driven home by a viral TikTok clip of an Amazon driver who's singing along to Lainey Wilson hit "Heart Like a Truck."

He wasn't humming or softly singing, either. Our surprise crooner belts out the song in his Southern drawl. The prompt to keep watching until the end pays off with a spirited "Wooo!" as the delivery person drives away.

Wilson responded with a TikTok duet — meaning she made a side-by-side response video, not that she's recorded a new version with country music's newest internet sensation.

Wilson jokes that the driver's "got a heart like an Amazon truck" and gave him a "toot toot" after he reentered his vehicle. She was especially amused by the end, proclaiming that "my man went for it."

User KKPetree posted the original clip, identifying the singer as their delivery person and proclaiming that the video's star is "just the salt of the earth." The footage is timestamped as April 3, 2023.

Recently, Wilson made headlines by warning fans against purchasing a brand of keto weight loss gummies that stole the likenesses of her and Luke Combs for online ads.

"Alright y'all, by now I'm sure a lot y'all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well surprise, it ain't true," Wilson shared. "People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain't nobody sent me any gummies."

Wilson sprinkled some of her down-home humor in the otherwise serious public service announcement.

"I love y'all. I just don't want y'all spending money on something that ain't real," she said. "Do not fall for it, but I'll tell you what, it'd be real nice if they made some gummies that made your ass tell the truth. You get a gummy, you get a gummy, we all getting gummies."