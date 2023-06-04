Lauren Alaina Recruits Lainey Wilson for Luke Bryan Co-Write 'Thicc as Thieves'

Lauren Alaina's forthcoming six-song EP Unlocked (out June 9 on Big Loud Records) ends with a highly-anticipated Lainey Wilson duet. There's few details so far about "Thicc as Thieves," though the title reads like Wilson might playfully be the butt of the duo's joke.

Star power surrounding the song extends beyond Wilson's involvement. The songwriting credits list not just Alaina but also fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan and Music Row heavy-hitters Rocky Block, Dallas Davidson, Jacob Durrett and Parker Welling.

EP selection "Smaller the Town" credits another famous Georgian, Cole Swindell, as one of Alaina's co-writers.

Alaina plotted the new set of songs after some self-discovery back home in Rossville, Ga.

"It's been 13 years since we first met, and until a couple of years ago, I don't know that I ever slowed down for more than a day or two at a time," she shared in a press release. "I spent more time with the people that matter most to me - my family, my fiancé, my friends - during that period than I had in years. This music comes from my heart and my hometown. I am who I am because of where and who I come from, and I'm more me today than I've ever been. I can't wait to unlock this next chapter with you."

"I want you to know me," Alaina captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram video. "And the truth is, it took me a long time to get to know me too. Let's start where we always have before- my name is Lauren and my new EP Unlocked comes out next week."

Unlocked EP Tracklist

1. "A Walk In The Bar"

2. "Hangovers"

3. "Don't Judge A Woman"

4. "Smaller The Town"

5. "Like Her"

6. "Thicc As Thieves" (feat. Lainey Wilson)