Luke Combs Shotguns a Beer With Quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Concert

Luke Combs surprised fans on Saturday night (June 10) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. by bringing out someone synonymous the venue: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Per a viral social media clip, the quarterback of the defending Super Bowl champions joined Combs onstage for an ice-cold Coors Light. The pair earned a thunderous applause by shotgunning cans of beer-- a pastime Combs has shared with Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett and pop-singing pal Ed Sheeran, to name two.

Combs is an avid football fan and roots for his home state Carolina Panthers.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany watched the concert from a skybox along with two close friends: Chiefs quarterback Shane Buchele and his spouse, former Texas Longhorns cheerleader Paige.

Mahomes also spent time backstage with opening act and fellow Texans Flatland Cavalry.

A Whitehouse, Texas native, Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech before being drafted in 2017 by the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second year in the NFL, Mahomes won his first of two league MVP awards. He led the Chiefs to the franchise's first two world championships in Super Bowls LIV (2019) and LVII (2022). He won MVP honors for both big game triumphs. Along the way, he's become one of the faces of pro football.

The tour stop was part of Combs' ambitious World Tour, which spans 44 shows across three continents and 16 countries. Upcoming concerts in the US include stops at NFL stadiums in Tampa Bay, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Foxborough, Mass. The tour lasts through a multi-night stand in late October at London's 02 Arena.

Combs' tour promotes his recent album Gettin' Old, which followed 2022's Growin' Up.