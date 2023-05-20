Luke Combs is something of a beer shotgunning expert. The singer has been known to shotgun then fling beer cans from the stage, and he can beat almost anyone at at a beer shotgunning challenge. Now, Combs is sharing his expertise with pop singer and recent duet partner Ed Sheeran.

In a recent video, Combs gives Sheeran a quick lesson on how to shotgun a beer, and the two singers then take care of some brews together. The first lesson Sheeran needs to learn, however, is the correct term for what they're doing.

"For context, Luke is.... is it shooting?" Sheeran asks.

"Shotgun," Combs replies.

"Luke is teaching me how to shotgun a beer," Sheeran adds.

Combs then gives Sheeran a few helpful tips, including how to hold the beer when he first opens it in order to have the most success when shotgunning. The two then shotgun their beers together, and unsurprisingly, Combs drinks his in about two seconds. Sheeran finishes his beer a few seconds after, however, which isn't bad at all for a first timer.

"That was pretty impressive," Sheeran said after throwing his beer can to the ground. The two then laugh.

While Combs taught Sheeran an American custom, Combs took to the comments to share a common English phrase to celebrate the moment.

"Cheers, mate! 🍻 (Did I do that right? Haha)," he writes.

The shotgunning lesson comes days after Combs and Sheeran sang the English singer's song "Life Goes On" at the ACM Awards together. Prior to the awards show, Sheeran told Billboard that he's interested in possibly making the transition to country music and he cited Combs as one of his favorite current country artists.

"I talk about this to my wife all the time. I would love to transition into country," he said. "I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It's just like brilliant songs."