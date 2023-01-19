Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023

Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.

Tours spilling over from 2022 range from Underwood's Denim & Diamonds Tour to The Judds' Final Tour. For the latter, a star-studded group of the singers she inspired, including Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde, join live music phenom Wynonna Judd in celebrating the timeless music she made with her late mother, Naomi.

"The decision to add 15 more shows [for 2023] was a no-brainer for me," Judd shared in a press release. "The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever."

There's also a stacked slate of country superstars with Las Vegas residencies. Brooks will hold court in Sin City, as will The Chicks, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban. Each follow a tradition that at least traces back to Elvis Presley's first Vegas stay in 1969.

Brooks' initial slate of appearances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace sold so well that new dates for 2024 will be announced in May 2023.

"You're scared to death... when they tell you that they're going to put on a whole year of shows," Brooks explained in a press statement. "And then... the first day of on-sale... they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone. That's an amazing feeling, as you can imagine. And all of a sudden it hits you - 'they want to extend this!' Well the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right? So I'm there!"

Keep an eye on this list because it will be updated throughout the year with newly-announced tours as well as additional dates for those already listed.

The Judds' Final Tour

Dates: Sept. 30, 2022 - Feb. 25, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker

Additional Details: Wynonna Judd announced on May 15, 2022 during a public memorial service for her late mother, Naomi, that she'd fulfill dates scheduled for a Judds reunion tour.

Carrie Underwood's Denim & Diamonds Tour

Dates: Oct. 15, 2022 - March 17, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Jimmie Allen

Additional Details: "I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour," Underwood shared in a press release. "I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing for an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"

Kelsea Ballerini's Heartfirst Tour

Dates: Sept. 24, 2022 - March 18, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Georgia Webster

Additional Details: A nine-date second leg of the tour takes place in March.

Elle King's A-Freakin' Men Tour

Dates: Feb. 14 - March 25

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: The Red Clay Strays

Additional Details: The tour begins shortly after the Jan. 27 release of King's first country album, Come Get Your Wife.

Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Dates: Feb. 16 - March 25

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

Additional Details: This string of long weekends works around Shelton's busy television schedule.

Lainey Wilson's Country With Flare Tour

Dates: Jan. 4 - March 31

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ben Chapman, Leah Blevins and Meg McRee

Additional Details: The Stella Rosa Wines-sponsored tour is Wilson's first as a headliner.

The Luke Bryan: Las Vegas Residency

Dates: Feb. 1 - April 1

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Bryan has 12 dates scheduled at Resorts World following last year's leg of his residency.

Walker Hayes' Duck Buck Tour

Dates: April 13 - Aug. 5

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ingrid Andress, Breland, Ray Fulcher, Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon

Additional Details: "I can't wait to get back out on tour," Hayes shared in a press release. "Headlining an arena tour for the first time this year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best."

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency

Dates: Sept. 23, 2022 - April 9, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Lambert will play 24 residency shows at Zappos Theater between Sept. 2022 and April 2023.

Morgan Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down Tour

Dates: Feb. 24 - April 16

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Kyle Kelly, Katelyn Butts, Nate Fredrick and Meg McRee

Additional Details: "Been a long time coming -- I'm finally going to headline my first tour," Wade shared in a tweet. "I'm excited to show y'all what the boys and I can do. Most of all thank you to all the fans that make something like this possible for me to do."

Parker McCollum's Spring 2023 Tour

Dates: Feb. 2 - Aug. 19

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Catie Offerman, Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Randy Rogers Band and Flatland Cavalry

Additional Details: The Texas native planned the first leg of his tour around his headlining Feb. 28 gig at RodeoHouston.

Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour

Dates: Oct. 13 - Nov. 19; March 9 - April 15, 2023

Supporting Acts: Terri Clark, The Isaacs (for 2023 dates)

Additional Details: Nineties hat act Terri Clark will open each tour date.

Parmalee's Take My Name Tour

Dates: Feb. 12 - April 22

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Chase Wright

Additional Details: "Everything we've built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans," Parmalee member Matt Thomas shared in a statement. "'Take My Name' has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown the song, we decided to name this tour run after it."

Hardy's The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour

Dates: Feb. 16 - April 29

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth

Additional Details: The variety on each bill reflects the half country, half heavy rock theme of Hardy's new album, which is also titled The Mockingbird & the Crow.

Chase Rice's Way Down Yonder Tour

Dates: March 3 - April 29

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Avery Anna, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover and Read Southall Band

Additional Details: Rice's tour is in support of his album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, which hits shelves and streaming services on Feb. 10.

Scotty McCreery's Damn Strait Tour

Dates: Jan. 20 - April 30

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Not specified

Additional Details: The tour shares its name with McCreery's chart-topping musical ode to George Strait.

The Chicks' Las Vegas Residency

Dates: May 3- May 13

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," the trio shared in a press release. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!"

Ingrid Andress' No Signs of Slowing Down Tour

Dates: Feb. 24 - May 24

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith and Nick Wilson

Additional Details: Andress will tour Europe in May.

Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour

Dates: March 25 - May 27

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Kelsea Ballerini

Additional Details: Chesney will return to some of the arenas he played much earlier in his career.

Brett Young's 5 Tour 3, 2, 1 Tour

Dates: March 30 - May 20

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke

Additional Details: Young will be bringing along "Never 'Til Now" duet partner Cooke.

Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour

Dates: Sept. 17, 2022 - June 10, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: LoCash, Dustin Lynch and Gabby Barrett for March through June

Additional Details: Brown begins 2023 in Europe and will follow that up with a spring arena tour.

Old Dominion's No Bad Vibes Tour

Dates: Jan. 19 - June 30

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Kassi Ashton, Frank Ray, Greylan James and Shawn Austin

Additional Details: "At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," lead singer Matthew Ramsey shared in a press release. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down at that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."

Keith Urban's Las Vegas Residency

Dates: March 3 - July 1

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: There's currently 16 appearances slated for Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour

Dates: May 6- Aug. 5

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton

Additional Details: As of mid-January, Strait has eight stadium stops on his itinerary.

Hank Williams Jr.'s Headlining Tour

Dates: May 12- Aug. 26

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Old Crow Medicine Show

Additional Details: Williams' amphitheater tour begins in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the home of his favorite college football squad.

Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour '23

Dates: May 4- Sept. 29

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Cole Swindell and Nate Smith

Additional Details: In a video posted on social media, Rhett revealed tour stops by wearing a sports jersey associated with each city.

Eric Church's Outsiders Revival Tour

Dates: June 22 - Sept. 30

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ashley McBryde, Parker Mcollum, Midland, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters, Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Ray Wylie Hubbard, the Red Clay Strays and Shane Smith & the Saints

Additional Details: The tour name points back to 2014's Outsiders World Tour, which promoted the singer-songwriter's fourth album, Outsiders.

Luke Comb's World Tour

Dates: March 25 - Oct. 19

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, Lane Pittman and Cody Johnson

Additional Details: The tour starts the day after Combs' new album hits shelves and streaming services.

Zac Brown Band's From the Fire Tour

Dates: June 30 - Nov. 4

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: King Calaway, Marcus King and Tenille Townes

Additional Details: It's the latest tour for a genre-hopping band that attracts a broad audience.

Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour

Dates: April 28 - Nov. 14

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton

Additional Details: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour," Twain wrote on social media. "Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Garth Brooks' Plus ONE Las Vegas Residency

Dates: May 18, 2023 - 2024

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: "We're gonna try something we've never tried before ... the band is coming, but it's a one-man show, so they're gonna sit in the audience. So at any time you want a fiddle to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing, or it's just you -- or, let's bring the whole band up and do 'Friends in Low Places,'" Brooks shared in a press release. "This should be stupid."

Lady A's Request Line Tour

Dates: TBA

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA

Additional Details: In Aug. 2022, Lady A postponed upcoming tour dates until 2023. If initial plans stay intact, the band's setlist for each night will be dictated by fans via the Lady A Request Line: 615-882-1975.

