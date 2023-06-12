After exploding onto the country music scene with his No. 1 hit, "Son of a Sinner," Jelly Roll made his full, official introduction to country music audiences with the release of his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2. The album's 13 tracks are already making an impact on fans, and one famous actor recently sent a huge shoutout to the singer on social media.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took time out his day last week to congratulate Jelly Roll on the new project and encourage his own fans to take a listen. The actor wrote that he's been a fan of Jelly Roll since his early days in music, and the singer even helped him through a "rough patch."

"My guy is blowing up the industry and moving the crowds," Johnson writes alongside a photo of the album cover. "He's a real authentic artist who brings PASSION & MANA to his music -- and he brings a joy and gratitude that can only come from experience and living the life."

"Many years ago, before he blew up, his music helped me get a through a rough patch in my life," he adds. "I'll never forget it. Grateful. Proud of you my brother -- keep doing it big and keep lifting the people up."

Johnson concluded the message by saying he and Jelly Roll will need to meet up at Music Row and drink some Teremana Tequila -- Johnson's tequila brand -- to celebrate.

Jelly Roll shared his thankfulness for the shoutout in the comments, writing, "Love you brother! Thank you so much for this -- can't wait to Teremana Toast to it soon."

Whitsitt Chapel features Jelly Roll's latest single, "Need a Favor" as well as a duet with Lainey Wilson called "Save Me," which the two performed on the 2023 ACM Awards in May. The singer also released an accompanying documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, which is available to stream on Hulu.