Kelly Clarkson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tribute Loretta Lynn With Duet

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson for a tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn.

Johnson, a longtime country fan, joined Clarkson for a spirited duet of Lynn's 1967 hit "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)."

See their performance below.

During a previous appearance on Clarkson's talk show, the Black Adam actor revealed that he once had dreams of country music stardom.

"I grew up loving blues; hip-hop, of course; but then country, but real traditional country -- like, that 'three chords and the truth,' steel guitar kind of country," Johnson told the host. "When I got to Nashville ... I went down there on [Broadway], and I used to hang out down there and listen to all the acts, and I did have it in my mind that I was gonna become a country music singer."

Johnson, who has been outspoken about his love for outlaw country and artists such as Cody Jinks, Jamey Johnson, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and more, told Billboard that he hopes to one day collaborate with some of his favorite country artists.

"My love for hip-hop goes back from day one, and I love traditional and outlaw country music. I think there's something down the road where I may collaborate with some artists in that genre as well," Johnson said. "Some of those guys are my friends -- like, for example, Jamey Johnson, Mickey Lamantia, Gethen Jenkins. There's a real authenticity there, and, you know, maybe I could pick up my guitar."

The Hobbs & Shaw star frequently shares music recommendations with his followers.

"As a lifelong fan of country (traditional/outlaw) music, I highly reco one of my fav artists, Sturgill Simpson.

Sturgill, Cody Jinks, Tyler Childers, Stapleton, Jamey Johnson are a few of my favs who would've made Jennings, Merle, Paycheck, Cash, Gosdin and the Possum himself very proud to keep the tradition going," Johnson wrote in 2019.

"If you know, you know. Now jump in that truck and turn em up."

