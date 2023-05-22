The American Idol finale took place on Sunday, May 21, and Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll were on hand to bring some country star power to the night. The two took the stage to perform their electric new duet "Save Me." Jelly Roll appeared on the stage first, singing the first verse while shrouded in shadows from the lights. Wilson then joined, bringing her powerhouse voice to the song about someone who feels they don't measure up to their significant other.

The tune heated up when it came time for the chorus, and the two sang together, with Wilson taking the higher points and Jelly Roll providing enthusiastic vocals alongside her.

"I'm a lost cause / Baby, don't waste your time on me / I'm so damaged beyond repair / Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams," they sing in the chorus.

Although Wilson and Jelly Roll only sang a portion of the song, it was certainly a goosebump-inducing performance that fans will remember.

Immediately after his performance with Wilson, Jelly Roll segued into his song "Need a Favor," and he invited former American Idol contestant Oliver Steel to the stage to help him out. The rising country star lent the second verse to Steele to sing solo, and the Idol Top 8 singer showcased his soulful vocals during the verse. The two then sang together in the chorus, passionately belting out the country-rock tune. Steele had a special moment towards the end of the tune when he took a solo part yet again and showcased his vocal power.

Sunday night began with three finalists -- Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough -- competing for the American Idol crown. The finale also featured performances from Keith Urban, James Blunt, Lauren Daigle, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and many more. In the end, Tongi was named this year's winner.