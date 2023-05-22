'American Idol' Fans Call for 'Bully' Katy Perry to be Replaced by this Artist

Iam Tongi's stunning upset on Sunday night's American Idol Season 21 finale isn't the only thing that's got the fanbase buzzing this week. Idol viewers are calling for judge Katy Perry to be fired from the long-running competition show, citing the "Firework" singer's rude comments toward contestants. The fan-appointed replacement? Guest judge Alanis Morissette.

"I hope Alanis comes back, Katy is no longer a fan favorite," one Twitter user wrote after Morissette stepped in for Perry during her two-episode hiatus. Perry and co-judge Lionel Richie took a short leave from the show to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert in London on May 7. (Social media users couldn't get enough of young Princess Charlotte singing along to Perry's "Roar" at the concert.) During their trip across the pond, Morissette and Ed Sheeran joined Luke Bryan as temporary co-judges on the show, and some viewers have taken the opportunity to campaign for Perry and Richie (but mostly Perry) to be permanently replaced.

"It will be SOOOOOO nice watching Idol tonite without having to hold the remote so I can "MUTE" Perry and Richie every time they open their mouths! Now change those two judges out PERMANENTLY! And thank YOU, King Charles!!!" wrote one Twitter user. Another fan praised Morissette's compassionate judging style, writing, "Your words & wisdom were so insightful and lyrical. And your comments were unselfishly intended to benefit the contestant unlike those of other judges. @LionelRichie & @katyperry could certainly take a lesson from you."

Wonderful appearance...you haven't aged in the least and your words & wisdom were so insightful and lyrical. And your comments were unselfishly intended to benefit the contestants unlike those of other judges @LionelRichie & @katyperry could certainly take a lesson from you. — GHL (@ArmyBlue70) May 8, 2023

Advertisement

Online petitions for Perry's removal come after the pop star was criticized for "mom-shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a mother-of-three who ended up quitting the show after the exchange went viral. In late April, Perry was branded a "bully" for making fun of 25-year-old contestant Nutsa's onstage fashion. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry told the singer, adding that she didn't want to see "one piece of glitter" during Nutsa's next performance. The episode prompted boos from the live audience, and a pained look from host Ryan Seacrest.

Fans have variously accused Perry of "psychological warfare" (for her controversial Top 24 announcements), and of "insensitive and unkind" comments toward contestants. Amid the online furor over Perry's judging style, it was announced that American Idol would be back next year for Season 22. The judging panel for the upcoming season has not yet been confirmed.

Related Videos