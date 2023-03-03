Katy Perry may spend most of her time in the spotlight, but she keeps her life as a mom pretty under wraps. Back in August 2020, the singer and American Idol judge gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancè of four years, actor Orlando Bloom and we've seen little of the little one since.



While it's clear from the small snippets the couple shares with the public that they are absolutely smitten, there's still not a ton of info out there about the newest addition to the Perry-Bloom family. Let's dive into the details we do know about Daisy Dove and how motherhood has been treating Perry.

A Pop-Star Pregnancy





Perry is not known for her subtly--so there was no way she was going to just casually announce her first pregnancy. Instead of a simple social media post, the 38-year-old singer revealed her big news via a music video for her song "

This emotional ballad features Perry in a white wedding dress, singing of her love for Bloom and how "it's so easy to surrender/when you finally find forever." It's only when the video ends that it becomes apparent that she's with child--as she lovingly cradles her growing baby bump.

She later told fans via Instagram Live that it was the longest secret she ever had to keep. "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore,"

followed by "or carry around a big purse lol."

Subtle Name Drops





Perry said that she and Bloom weren't set on a name during her pregnancy. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options, and she'll tell us," she said

However, she dropped several hints that Daisy was a frontrunner.

She donned a daisy-patterned muumuu on

American Idol

, wore some daisy earrings during the music video for "

," and even released a song called "

" While Perry

is about "an exhilarating celebration of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of cynicism and adversity," one can't help but wonder if it was also a nod to her unborn daughter's name.

Birth Announcement





On August 26th, 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove into the world and announced her arrival

in partnership with UNICEF.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote in a joint statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of health care workers and every 11 seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

"Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

The couple--both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors-- set up a donation page in honor of their daughter's birth and asked for people to donate instead of sending gifts. "By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," they wrote. "We hope your ❤️ can bloom with generosity."

Parenting With Fiancè Orlando Bloom





By the looks of it, Katy and Orlando have since been raising their now 2-year-old daughter in a low-key way. Beyond

the few shots

of her sweet, baby hands, Daisy is pretty absent from her A-list celebrity parents' social media pages. But that doesn't mean they don't take every opportunity to tell the world about how much they love their little girl.

"She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters," Perry told

"So the combination of us both is definitely coming out." A few months later,

that Daisy is "not very shy" and loves to dress up.

Despite navigating not one, but two busy, star-studded schedules, Perry and Bloom (who also has a son,

, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr) both find time to be hands-on parents. "I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot ... but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she said

in 2022.

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast."

Daisy: A New Meaning To 'Unconditional'





Perry may have released a song titled "Unconditionally" back in 2013, but it's clear from her words on motherhood that she didn't know the true meaning of the word until Daisy was born.

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love," she told

. "Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level.

"Some of my previous work with kids and being an entertainer to kids as well has prepared me for motherhood, but nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."