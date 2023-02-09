Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom: A Relationship Timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples over the past decade, given their individual celebrity status: Perry as a massive pop star and Bloom as a Hollywood A-lister. The pair first began dating in 2016, and they've remained together ever since. Of course, like most couples, their relationship has been full of ups and downs, with a fair share of breakups and makeups. Still, through it all, the two have been able to maintain a strong bond and have been going strong for several years.

With their love for each other (and their adorable daughter Daisy Dove), this couple continues to captivate fans and followers with their magical love story. From their lavish romantic vacations to their creative Halloween costumes, Perry and Bloom's high-profile relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale. Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments in their relationship and what makes them one of Hollywood's most endearing couples.

Their first meeting in 2016

Rumors of a sizzling, new romance between Perry and Bloom first started to spread in Jan. 2016 after the two were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globe Awards after-party. Despite rampant speculation that the two were an item, the couple kept their relationship relatively private in its earliest stages. That meant no Instagram-official posts, of course. That wouldn't come until later.

At the time, the American Idol judge was coming from the end of her on-again, off-again relationship with musician John Mayer, while Orlando was fresh off his split from model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son. Despite their past relationship troubles, the chemistry between the two was undeniable, and fans couldn't help but wonder if a new Hollywood power couple was in the making.

However, it wasn't long before the couple officially confirmed their relationship.

A very public whirlwind romance

In May 2016, Perry and Bloom went public with their relationship with a series of adorable social media posts featuring matching onesies. The couple's matching outfits had fans in shambles. At the time, people couldn't believe how adorable the couple looked, but were much more interested in hearing about their exploits as a twosome.

From that point on, the couple was frequently seen out and about, attending events, traveling the world, and sharing pictures and videos of their adventures on social media. They quickly became one of the most talked-about and beloved couples in Hollywood, with fans eagerly following their every move.

Their relationship was marked by several romantic moments, including a trip to Rome, where the couple visited the Vatican and shared a kiss in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain. They also attended the Met Gala together, making a stunning appearance on the red carpet.

A brief engagement

After nearly two years of dating, the couple took their relationship to the next level when Bloom proposed to Perry on a romantic holiday getaway. As you can imagine, news of their engagement spread quickly and was summarily met with excitement and well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

To celebrate the occasion, the pair made a joint appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they walked the red carpet together. In interviews, the couple gushed about each other and their plans for the future, and it seemed as though their love was stronger than ever. Unfortunately, the next year would bring some rockiness to their relationship that many wouldn't see coming -- it was widely believed to be the nail in their relationship's coffin at the time.

Taking a break

Bloom and Perry decided to spend some apart in early 2017 to focus on their individual careers and personal lives. The break lasted for several months, during which time the couple was rarely seen together and kept a low profile. Fans believed their time together had come to an end.

But mostly, the two were just engaged with other projects. During this time, Perry was busy with her Witness Tour, while Bloom remained focused on his film career and his role as a father to his son Flynn with ex Kerr. And despite their busy schedules, the couple remained close, frequently speaking highly of each other in interviews and showing support for each other's projects.

Love blossoms once more

By the end of 2017, the pair had rekindled their relationship and were back to being one of Hollywood's hottest couples. They attended events together, shared sweet social media posts and seemed more in love than ever.

After several months apart, Bloom and Perry were spotted back together, looking happier and more in love than ever. The couple's reunion sparked excitement among fans and the media, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood once again.

From that point on, the couple continued to go strong, frequently appearing together at events and sharing updates about their life together on social media. In the months that followed, the couple continued to make headlines with their sweet gestures and romantic moments, including a trip to the Maldives, where they celebrated Valentine's Day with a romantic getaway. They also made a stunning appearance at the premiere of Bloom's film Killing Eve, where they walked the red carpet together.

A bouncing bundle of joy

In Feb. 2019, the couple made the exciting announcement that they were expecting their first child together. Throughout her pregnancy, Perry remained active and continued to perform, even making a show-stopping appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, where she rocked a stunning angel-inspired gown. Meanwhile, Bloom remained at her side, offering support and love throughout her pregnancy.

In Aug. 2019, Perry gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple broke the news on social media, with Perry posting a sweet photo of their daughter's tiny hand, and Bloom sharing a heartfelt message about the joys of fatherhood.

Since then, the couple has been over the moon with their new addition, frequently sharing updates and photos of their growing family on social media. They appear to be going strong, most importantly, and it's clear that they have a bright future ahead of them as a family -- and perhaps we'll see more children on the way in the future.

