Not very teenage dreamy: Katy Perry had a little slip-up as she left King Charles III's coronation. But hey, who doesn't love a relatable moment from a pop star?

Thanks to her sky-high cream heels, Perry ended up stumbling outside Westminster Abbey as she made her way out of the event. But like a true pro, she quickly regained her composure, reminding us that even superstars have their moments.

The 38-year-old rocked a fabulous lilac outfit with a matching blazer and gloves, turning heads with her dramatic headpiece that covered half her face. To complete the ensemble, she sported a Vivienne Westwood pearl and diamond necklace. She looked positively radiant -- but it's so hard to walk in heels, so it's totally understandable how she could have nearly face-planted.

But the stumble wasn't Perry's only little mishap while attending the event. Before the ceremony, she also played a little game of hide-and-seek, searching for her seat among the crowd. Shielded by her oversized lavender fascinator, Perry finally found her spot next to British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. It wasn't awkward like her near-spill, but fun to watch nevertheless if you knew what you were looking for at the event.

Perry wasn't the only American Idol judge in attendance, so at least she had some moral support had anything befallen her. The legendary Lionel Richie joined her, and the dynamic duo dazzled the audience with their performances.

So, while Perry might've had a little stumble, she still managed to look her best, especially when she changed into an eye-popping dress for her musical numbers. Together, despite the missteps, she and Richie did their part to make the coronation a memorable and enjoyable occasion for everyone. Perry's only human, you know. And who wouldn't want a dose of pop culture and a sprinkle of fun at what many might consider a stuffy event?

