Sara Beth Liebe Leaves 'American Idol' Following Viral Katy Perry Controversy

Attention for Sara Beth Liebe's Hollywood-worthy audition for American Idol got overshadowed by her response to judge Katy Perry's "hurtful" "mom-shaming" joke. On Sunday night (April 2), Liebe announced she was leaving the show following her rendition of The Police's "Roxanne," citing homesickness as her reason to bow out of the contest.

"I don't even know what show business is," Liebe told the judges. "I've been a mom since I was 18. I've been married since I was 18. ... I don't think I realized quite how hard it would be to be away from my kids."

Perry pleaded for Liebe to reconsider.

"Life is scary," Perry said. "I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. And I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. Remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love."

Liebe further explained her decision Sunday on TikTok.

"Sometimes you're presented big opportunities and situations and we have to make big decisions. A lot of people don't realize that I was scouted to audition. They reached out to me," she shared. "And I'm so grateful. I've never had this much support with singing. And it's mind-blowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I want to do music. Six months ago, I didn't know that yet. But I'm also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me.

"I took a chance on something big and said yes to a huge and very unexpected opportunity that was presented to me and while it may not have been for me, in the process, found myself again with the most talented people I've had the honor of meeting, many of which are now close friends and fell in love with music again," she continued.