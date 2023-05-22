Iam Tongi fulfilled his destiny as your newest American Idol winner on Sunday night (May 21). As part of the 18-year-old native of Hawaii's big night, he thanked on-air mentor Keith Urban with a moving cover of "Making Memories of Us."

The Rodney Crowell-penned No. 1 hit from 2005 served as a textbook display of Tongi's ear-grabbing singing and guitar-strumming skills. As importantly, the moment captured the personality and stage presence that won over the television-viewing public throughout the singing competition's 21st season.

Urban was in the house, as well, singing "Wild Hearts" on the live broadcast.

Tongi's run on the show began with a jaw-dropping audition of James Blunt's "Monsters." On the finale, things came full-circle when Tongi sang the song as a duet with Blunt.

Tongi's win over runner-up Megan Danielle paid off a feel-good story. A few months before his audition, Tongi lost his father, fellow musician Rodney, following his elder's battle with kidney disease.

After his successful audition, Tongi posted a photo on Instagram of his father's grave, pairing it with the caption: "I got that golden ticket dad, wish you were here."

"You hit a nerve," Katy Perry said of an audition that left fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in tears. "And that's what great storytellers do. That's what great artists do, and your voice is just so magnificent."

"Seeing you missing your dad just sucks," Bryan added. "Gosh, man, you just got a great voice. You've got a great voice. You just did everything perfect and I love you and I want to see you have fun in this whole thing."

Richie also chimed in, saying, "Young man, you take this into the world and you're going to fracture some souls."