Keith Urban attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia last weekend, and he documented himself having a fun time with wife Nicole Kidman. The video seemed innocent enough, showing Urban and Kidman singing and dancing along to Swift's "Style" but observant fans noticed something interesting in the background. According to fans on social media, the two people standing behind Urban and Kidman are comedian Bo Burnham and singer Phoebe Bridgers, and as one can see in the split second moment they're shown, they are standing pretty close.

This scene was noteworthy to fans, as Burnham and Bridgers have been rumored to be in a relationship since her split from fiancé Paul Mescal, but nothing has yet been confirmed. Although the moment is short, the two appear to share a kiss as Urban turns the camera around to face the stage. The video has ignited a storm of theories on social media, with many fans chuckling at the fact that Urban may have inadvertently outed Burnham and Bridgers' newfound romance.

One fan on Twitter named Ema shared her surprise about the situation, writing, "Keith urban hard launching phoebe bridgers and bo burnham wasn't on my 2023 bingo."

keith urban hard launching phoebe bridgers and bo burnham wasn?t on my 2023 bingo ???? pic.twitter.com/phOyIY4tCV — ema (LAST KISS TV IS COMING TO ME) (@hotsumerswiftin) May 15, 2023

Bridgers wasn't simply attending the concert; she's an opener for a large chunk of tour dates on The Eras Tour. She and Swift are frequent collaborators, and they recorded a duet of Swift's song "Nothing New" for her Red (Taylor's Version) album.

Urban, for his part, included much praise for Swift and her show within the video. He wrote that he and Kidman had the "BEST night" and Swift's show is "f**cking phenomenal." He and Kidman also received many Swift "friendship bracelets" during their time at the concert, and he expressed his excitement about them.

"Shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL the Swifties who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets," he wrote in the video.

Swift will take her tour to Foxbourough, Mass. for three back-to-back shows at Gillette Stadium this coming weekend.

