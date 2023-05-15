Keith Urban has always been one to support his fellow artists, and he supported Taylor Swift and had fun while doing so at a recent stop on The Eras Tour. The country singer took to social media to share a video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman enjoying Swift's show in Philadelphia over the weekend.

In the clip, Urban turns the camera on himself and Kidman as they happily sing Swift's 2015 song "Style" while dancing along. He also included a few captions in the video, thanking Swift, her team and her fans.

"Shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL the Swifties who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets," he wrote in the video.

Urban gave more insight into the "friendship bracelets" given to him and Kidman by fans in an Instagram story from Monday. The photo shows Urban wearing multiple bracelets that were presumedly crafted by fans and brought to the show.

The "Brown Eyes Baby" singer also commented on the amount of fun they had and the quality of Swift's show.

"We had the BEST night," he writes. "Your show is f**cking phenomenal T."

He ended his message by saying, "Big [heart emojis] from all of us."

Swift will take The Eras Tour to Foxborough, Mass. for three back-to-back shows at Gillette Stadium next weekend.

Not only did Keith and Nicole enjoy a date night at Swift's concert, but the two also attended the ACM Awards together on Thursday, May 11. Urban opened the show with a rendition of "Texas Time" from his Graffiti U album. In a behind-the-scenes video shared after the night, Urban and Kidman ride on a golf cart to the show while Urban warms up his tune. Kidman humorously covers his mouth so as not to give away the surprise song choice.

"Soooo good to be back on Texas Time," Urban wrote alongside the video.

READ MORE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Were a Sleek Power Couple at the 2023 ACM Awards