There's never a red carpet these two don't slay. Per usual, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were a sleek power couple as they entered the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas, Texas. The love birds stopped to chat with Breland, who informed Urban he was part of the reason he moved to Nashville to pursue music, a longtime advocate for rising artists. It was a sweet moment shared between the two performers at one of country music's biggest events.

Urban had his arm around his wife while he stopped for his conversation with Breland. These two are known to never shy away from a little red carpet PDA, and we're all for it. Their love is infectious. The beloved country star may not be nominated this year, but he's set to present and perform at the show alongside other big Nashville names like the legendary Tanya Tucker, Mickey Guyton, and T.J. Osborne.

The couple was the definition of sleek and sophisticated in their outfits of choice for the evening. Urban wore a stylish all-black ensemble with a deep-cut shirt that gave a glimpse of his chest tattoos. Kidman also donned a lowcut top, wearing a chic and shimmering red set. Her long strawberry blonde hair was worn straight, with long necklaces completing her look.

After wrapping up their conversation with Breland, Urban and Kidman were stopped by Jason Aldean and his wife stopping to say hello on their way inside. It's clear that these two have really engrained themselves in the Nashville community.

Their last big appearance before this event was at the 2023 Met Gala, where Kidman wore the same Chanel gown she wore nearly 20 years ago for a memorable Chanel No. 5 perfume commercial. Naturally, she looked even better now than she did then. Urban was by her side that night, letting her shine.

