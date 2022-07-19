2023 ACM Awards Will Be Held in Texas and Livestream on Prime Video

The 2023 Academy of Country Music awards will livestream on Prime Video for the second consecutive year. The awards ceremony, set for May 11, 2023, will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. The awards will be produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer.

Hosts and performers will be announced in the months ahead.

"We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans."

The 2022 ACM awards were held in Las Vegas and hosted by Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Advertisement

"The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video," Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement. "The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can't wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys."

The 2022 ACM Awards featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, BRELAND, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris and more. Miranda Lambert was named the ACM Entertainer of the Year for the first time. Carly Pearce was named Female Artist of the Year while Chris Stapleton took home the trophy for Male Artist of the Year.

"Country is a cornerstone of Amazon Music," Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music, said. "This year's event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-Amazon collaboration for one of the biggest country music moments of the year and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees."

Related Videos