Taylor Swift played a three night stand of shows in in Philadelphia, Penn. over the weekend, and while her concerts usually go off without a hitch, something unplanned happened while she was performing her classic hit, "Bad Blood" on Saturday night (May 13). Fan videos from the concert show Swift singing the tune, but between lyrics, she seems to be yelling at someone in the crowd. As it turns out, she was addressing a security guard in front of the stage who seemed to be in some sort of altercation with a fan.

While singing, Swift pointed towards the fans and said, "She's fine." Then she continued, yelling, "She wasn't doing anything," while also singing the chorus. She then let out a very determined "Hey! Stop!" before yelling "Stop" one final time at the end of the chorus. Swift was clearly on the side of the fan and had no problem admonishing the security guard so fans could go on enjoying the show.

One of the original fans who shared the video wrote on Twitter, "Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved... "

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved? #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

Advertisement

The fan has since been identified as Maryland third grade teacher Kelly Inglis Kelly.

"He kept telling me to stop. He kept telling me to like calm down and not to dance," Kelly told Good Morning America. "And I guess she noticed and she yelled at him and told him to leave me alone and that I wasn't doing anything wrong."

Kelly elaborated on the situation on TikTok.

"I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night. Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night, just to like... he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like anytime we did anything he was on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and then he basically, like, got escorted out. And then they offered us free tickets for tonight [Sunday ]," Kelly said. "It wasn't this big crazy thing. It was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

Advertisement

Kelly went on to say that the incident proves how much Swift cares about her fans and their comfort and enjoyment at her shows.

"I think it means so much to everybody else, so her fans know that, like, she has our back," Kelly told Good Morning America.

Thankfully, the altercation didn't escalate, but the videos of the moment have gone viral, garnering thousands of views across Twitter, TikTok and more. In fact, the video -- and the accompanying sound -- has become a new viral trend on TikTok, especially, as fans of Swift are using the sound to make their own videos. Many fans have also reacted to the now-viral moment, finding the situation very humorous while supporting Swift for standing up for her fans.

Swift will take The Eras Tour to Foxborough, Mass. next for three nights at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21.