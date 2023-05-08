Taylor Swift Gets Emotional Over Fans' Surprise Tribute to Her Late Grandmother

Taylor Swift performed a three-night stand on The Eras Tour in Nashville over the weekend, and a group of fans who attended Friday night's show (May 5) made an impression on the singer during the performance of her song, "Marjorie." The song -- from Swift's 2020 album, Evermore -- honors her late grandmother, and the fans shared a sentimental tribute to the subject of the tune.

In videos shared across social media platforms, a group of fans are seen holding up large, printed out photos of Swift's grandmother. The singer catches of glimpse of the photos as she walks up the catwalk, and she looks visibly surprised and pleased at the sight. She continues to peer at the photos as she puts her hand on her heart while walking back up the stage.

Swift then made it back to her piano, where she thanked the crowd for the sharing in the emotional experience of the song.

"So that song, 'Marjorie', that was a song that I wrote about my mom's mom, my grandmother," Swift said. "She was a singer too. And she passed away when I was 13."

"I just know that my mom, right now, is just like bawling and has been for the solid last five-and-a-half minutes, and I love you guys so much," she continued. "That was so meaningful and so special."

The effort -- dubbed #ProjectMarjorie -- was organized by a fan named Jessica, whose TikTok handle is @auntie_hero. In a series of videos after the show, she said the moment came from a "crazy late night idea." She brought 300 copies of the posters to hand out to fans to make the idea reality. The fan also shared a close-up look at the poster, which shows the photo of Marjorie, her name printed above the photo and the hashtag below.

Swift also performed Saturday and Sunday nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.