'American Idol': Megan Danielle, Colin Stough Advance With Country-Style Ed Sheeran Duet

Country music-singing American Idol hopefuls Megan Danielle and Colin Stough reached the series' Top 5 together after conquering a stiff task. As duet partners, the contestants had to reimagine Ed Sheeran's "Dive" to suit the skill sets that've kept them in the series this long. Here's the added twist: Sheeran himself was there, joining Alanis Morissette as replacements for judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who were in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III.

Danielle and Stough played off each others' vocal strengths impeccably, whether they were trading verses or harmonizing. The house band upped the country feel with infectious steel guitar accompaniment.

Sheeran gave the cover high praise.

"Whoever put you together is a genius," he told the pair. "You compliment each other so well. It's really, really great. I feel like this is such a privilege for me sitting here listening to you guys do my song really, really well, it's great."

"It is definitely a trip to hear our songs sung back to me and I'm loving Ed's songs through you each of you. It's breathtaking," Morrissette added. "The plaintive cry that you both have and what was just said about you being so complimentary and really connected and familiar almost. It was really beautiful to watch you both. Let's make the joyful noise."

Luke Bryan echoed his guest co-judges' praise for Daniell and Stough, who've moved onto the Top 5 alongside Iam Tongi, We Ani and Zachariah Smith.

"Once again I'm just smiling at our babies up here on stage. What was amazing is... Megan you really do great with this big tricky runs and then Colin did an Ed Sheeran run and I watched his face and he was like 'alright, I'm going to try this...' Then he's like 'oh I did.' It was just fun watching you do the run," Bryan said. "It's probably a movement you've never done singing. I could tell by the look on your face, but you survived it and it was a sweet moment."