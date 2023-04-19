Katy Perry faced some unexpected backlash during Monday's episode of American Idol when the audience booed her following her critique of a contestant's performance. Top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze had just delivered a high-energy rendition of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' "Paris (Ooh La La)" in Hawaii when Perry offered her feedback.

The 25-year-old singer from Tbilisi, Georgia, was mentored by guest Noah Cyrus before her performance. Cyrus noted Buzaladze's diva energy, dancing, and movement as her strengths but also suggested that she focus on storytelling. Buzaladze then took to the stage in a sparkly dress and boots, showcasing her powerful vocals, dramatic movements, and ended her performance with a pretty shocking back-bend, which wowed the crowd.

Despite all of that, however, Perry wasn't super impressed. Fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan commended Buzaladze for her captivating performance style. However, Perry suggested that Buzaladze could benefit from toning down her extravagant stage presence.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said of the bombastic singer's latest turn on the American Idol stage. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

Perry's comments were met with boos from the audience, much to the surprise of the other judges. Richie reacted to the negative response by saying, "Whoa, hostility!" Bryan, amused by the situation, chimed in with, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed." Perry took it on the chin, maintaining that her feedback was critical.

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" she said. "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Despite the unexpected reaction from the crowd, Perry's comments were likely intended to provide constructive feedback to help Buzaladze grow as a performer. As American Idol continues, viewers will be eager to see how the contestants evolve and take on the judges' advice -- even if the audience doesn't always agree.

