Hardy and Lainey Wilson's 'Wait in the Truck' Video Just Got a Huge Cinematic Honor

"Wait in the Truck" collaborators Hardy and Lainey Wilson have received a rare honor. Their hit's video will screen this June at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Per a press release, it's one of the few country music videos named as an official selection in the prestigious film festival's 22-year history.

"It's amazing to see how far this song has taken us so far," Hardy shared in the press release. "I'm grateful that it's resonated with people and happy to see that story songs like this have a place still in country music and beyond. Thank you to the Tribeca Festival for having us, it's so cool to be included."

"This year has been filled with love and abundance - I'm blown away by the reaction the song and video have received since it premiered. It's an absolute honor to be a part of one of the only country music videos to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival," Wilson added. "HARDY is a big brother to me and I'm forever thankful that he brought me into this ballad. This song embodies country music, with difficult topics and real-life situations that people can relate to."

It's a crowning achievement for director Justin Clough, who helped add even more depth to an already-vivid murder ballad.

"It's really a huge accomplishment to make it to Tribeca, not just for myself but for all cast and crew involved," Clough shared. "Tribeca wasn't something that was in the picture during production, so for it to have gotten to this point, and have been officially selected, is really a crazy thought. I'm grateful for the love that we've received, and I'm excited to attend and meet the other talented filmmakers that have also been selected."

"Wait in the Truck's" music video has won multiple country industry honors in 2023: Visual Media of the Year from the ACM and Collaborative Music Video of the Year from CMT.