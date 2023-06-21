Ads making the rounds online credit a keto gummy brand for two country stars' weight loss. Supposed testimonials by Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson praise the product. Per Snopes, the voices of both artists are artificial intelligence (AI) generated.

"The lip movements in these videos did not match the words spoken, so they were not deepfakes," Snopes reported. "Still, the vocal audio had been faked, meaning that they never said the words that were being spoken in the scam ads."

Wilson debunked the ads in an Instagram reel and warned fans to not fall prey to the scam.

"Alright y'all, by now I'm sure a lot y'all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well surprise, it ain't true," Wilson shared. "People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain't nobody sent me any gummies."

Wilson added that any recent weight loss is the result of the hard work she's put in onstage during Combs' ongoing World Tour.

"If I have lost weight, it's because I am working hard and playing hour and a half shows and running around every night of my life," she said. "And to be honest me losing weight or gaining weight ain't got anything to do with my music."

Wilson sprinkled some of her down-home humor in the otherwise serious public service announcement.

"I love y'all. I just don't want y'all spending money on something that ain't real," she said. "Do not fall for it, but I'll tell you what, it'd be real nice if they made some gummies that made your ass tell the truth. You get a gummy, you get a gummy, we all getting gummies."

Combs' manager Christopher Kappy issued a similar statement on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who keeps sending me these ads," he wrote on Instagram. "No we are not doing this gummy. These companies are out of the country and are using AI to create ads using the likeness of Luke and other celebrities. This is also happening to Oprah Winfrey and countless others."