Lainey Wilson Brings Young Fan to Tears Onstage With Kind Gesture

Something near the front of the stage stood out to Lainey Wilson during her Friday (June 16) set at St. Louis, Mo.'s Busch Stadium. A young fan named Finley held a sign that read "Lainey, my dad bet me a pony if I get to get on stage at my first ever country concert." Wilson put Finley's father to the test — and continued a trend of country touring artists creating surprise memories for fans — by bringing Finley onstage.

Wilson hugged her special guest, who was visibly moved to tears, while addressing the pony promise. "She's going to get a pony now. I hate to tell you, but you've got to get a pony tomorrow," Wilson told Finley's father. "Finley is getting a pony y'all!"

As TikTok footage captured, Finley also got her poster signed by Wilson.

Wilson is currently on the road with Luke Combs for his World Tour. She joins Combs onstage nightly to duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory," which originally featured Miranda Lambert.

In other Wilson news, she recently became the new face of Wrangler. The "Heart Like A Truck" singer joins a long line of country icons who have partnered with the iconic blue jeans brand, including George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.

Wilson's multi-year collaboration with Wrangler will see her front the brand's fall/winter 2023 and spring 2024 women's collections, as well as debut a Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Capsule Collection in fall 2024.

"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson shared in a statement. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."