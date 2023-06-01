Lainey Wilson Becomes the Face of Iconic Blue Jeans Brand

In a deal she called "the perfect fit," country singer and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson has become the new face of Wrangler. The "Heart Like A Truck" singer joins a long line of country icons who have partnered with the iconic blue jeans brand, including George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.

Wilson's multi-year collaboration with Wrangler will see the singer front the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 and Spring 2024 women's collections, as well as debut a Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Capsule Collection in Fall 2024. Fans can expect a lot more bell bottoms from the Bell Bottom Country crooner.

"I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there's nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans," Wilson said in a statement. "Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces."

Holly Wheeler, Wrangler's Vice President of Global Marketing, took a similar tack, emphasizing Wilson's country roots, her days working for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and how authentically the singer fits in with the Wrangler brand.

Advertisement

"Over the last several years, Lainey Wilson has become a genuine and inspirational voice to fans of the brand, sharing her honest journey from a PRCA flag girl to an award-winning musician," Wheeler said. "As the most recognized female artist in recent country music history and a leading voice in the Western movement, we're thrilled to have her represent Wrangler."

Wilson was born and raised in rural Louisiana. Her father was a farmer and her mother a schoolteacher. The singer said in a May 10 interview with Wrangler that she seeks out opportunities she feels are "true" to her upbringing -- and partnering with Wrangler jeans, which she's worn since childhood, was practically a no-brainer.

"I feel like I'm in a position right now to where a lot of opportunities are coming our way, but it's really important to me to work with people and brands that I feel like are true to me and my story," Wilson said, adding, "I mean, I grew up in a town of 200 people in northeast Louisiana and grew up on the back of a horse and my mom and daddy had me in a pair of Wrangler [jeans] just about every single day."

Related Videos