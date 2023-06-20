Luke Bryan Surprises Fan By Reuniting Her With Military Husband During Concert

During a Friday (June 16) Country On Tour stop at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY, Luke Bryan created a dream-come-true moment for a super fan named Shannon Dorvee after calling her to the stage.

"Shannon's husband has been fighting overseas for a couple of years, and I want to get her to help me," Bryan told the crowd.

Bryan invited Dorvee to join him right in time for the patriotic lines in "Country On": "I say, 'Hey, hey USA. We ain't seen our better days.'/ Hell naw, hey y'all/ Country on."

Those lyrics doubled as a cue for Dorvee's spouse Jeffrey, who surprised her in front of the crowd. A tearful reunion followed.

The sweet footage of this moment shared to Bryan's Instagram account got a one-word response from the singer's spouse Caroline Bryan: "Damn!"

Bryan's Country On Tour began June 15 and lasts through the end of October. Supporting acts on select dates include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

It's one of three overlapping Bryan tours. His Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, which began in 2022 and resumed from Feb. 1- April 1, reconvenes for six dates that land between Aug. 30- Sept. 9.

His five-date Farm Tour returns Sept. 14-23 and hits rural towns in Kentucky and the Midwest. Each show raises funds to benefit the local economy and send area students from farming families to college though scholarships.

"One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows [is] to bring the big-city tour to the people," Bryan shared in a press release. "These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows."