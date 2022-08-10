Keith Urban Helps Military Couple Reveal Gender Of Their Baby on Stage

Keith Urban is creating beautiful memories for his fans, most recently helping a Florida couple reveal the gender of their baby during his concert in Orange Beach, Alabama. The country star invited Shawn and Miranda Fogle up on stage after spotting them in the audience holding up a sign that read, "Help Reveal Baby's Gender!" The sign had an envelope attached to it with a question mark written on it.

"This is what I love about you guys, you're completely pregnant, you're like, 'Anyway, we are going to the concert, that's what's happening,'' Urban told the couple while on stage. Urban made sure to get to know the couple by asking them some questions, learning they were originally from Indianapolis but reside in Navarre after Shawn is in the military.

"The consensus from the audience was largely girls and a handful of people said boy. Shawn's got his hand up for the boy," Urban continued. After a quick drumroll from the audience, Urban went on to reveal the gender, saying, "And the Academy Award for best baby makers, it's a new category," Urban said pausing for a dramatic effect. "It's a boy! How about it? Who lost money right now?" It's definitely a moment the couple will never forget!

Advertisement

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer is currently on his Speed of Now World Tour and has been pretty active with his fans sharing special moments every night. Back in July, the singer brought up two sisters to the stage, asking them to call their brother. Unfortunately, the brother didn't answer, but he left him quite a funny voicemail, saying, "Adam, where the hell are you?"

The singer is set to continue his tour until mid-December stopping in several places including Nashville, Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and more. He recently shared his new single, "Brown Eyes Baby" which is his first release since his 2021 single, "Wild Hearts." "Brown Eyes Baby" was written by Josh Thompson, Rodney Clawson, Morgan Wallen, and Will Bundy.

Advertisement

Related Videos