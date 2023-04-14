Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs for the Wide Open Country Six Pack. This week's roundup includes dream collaborations for Americana notable Parker Millsap and country star Tenille Arts as well as fresh tunes by Nashville stars Parker McCollum and Brett Young.

Here are six new country songs you need to listen to this week.

"Tails I Lose," Parker McCollum

The latest track shared off forthcoming album Never Enough (out May 12) is an old-fashioned heartbreak song, driven by the type of in-depth storytelling Parker McCollum learned in Texas' country music scene. It should be no surprise that fellow Texan Wade Bowen co-wrote it with McCollum and brothers Brett and Brad Warren.

"We hadn't heard the phrase 'heads you win, tails I lose' in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups," McCollum shared in a press release. "When we got in the studio, Rob McNelley played that guitar sound and I was like, 'That's it.' The guitar lick is so good, it sets the song up and does it justice. This song is just hardcore country. I love it and hope the fans do too."

Listen here.-- Addie Moore

"Wilderness Within You," Parker Millsap (feat. Gillian Welch)

Parker Millsap flexes his folk singer-songwriter lats on the title track of upcoming album Wilderness Within You (out May 12). He's not alone on this four-minute journey, as he's joined by one of the finest songtellers and harmony vocalists of the last 30 years.

"It was such a dream come true to work with Gillian on this song," Millsap shared in a press release. "Like a lot of the record, we recorded it live with no headphones and we nailed it in just a few takes. The whole time we talked about wildflowers and trees, it was wonderful."

Listen here.-- AM

"Get Her Back," Michael Ray

Michael Ray walks the line between throwback country grit and pop-country sheen on "Get Her Back," a song about not living above your raising when vengeance and gossip seem justified. A brand-new music video further fleshes out a case of musical misdirection. Watch it here.

"I was raised on country songs that turn what you think on its head," Ray shared in a press release. "You think you know what the song's all about, then you hear the hook - and it's something completely else. That's what the greats like Haggard, Cash or Conway were all about. So, when I heard this, the way it flipped the script twice, I knew I had to cut 'Get Her Back.' The way it's written is so tight, and then what Michael Knox did in the studio? The track is so sexy, he really intensifies that sense of what's going on here... And it made me wonder, how could we do a video that has that same kind of 'think it's one thing, but it's actually something else' kind of appeal? It wouldn't be easy."-- AM

"Dance With You," Brett Young

Brett Young is the king of a swoon-worthy ballad, and "Dance With You" might have just earned a spot on the all-time best country wedding songs list. Young co-wrote his new song with Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Minton, which features Young singing romantic lyrics all about the wonders of love and the special things he wants to do with the one he cares about. As the country star shared in a shout-out on Instagram announcing his new song, that special someone is his wife, Taylor.

"I always imagined that my first dance at my wedding would be with the only person I would slow dance with for the rest of my life. It was true for me. Call me a hopeless romantic, but I love stories about dreams coming true," Young shared on Instagram.

Listen here. -- Courtney Fox

"Girl in the Mirror," Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is certainly one of the new artists to watch in 2023. She recently brought home Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Awards, and her catchy single "Tennessee Orange" is a top 20 country hit. Her latest new single, the title track from her new album, really shows her range. This poetic ballad gives Moroney a chance to speak from the heart as she sings about the hard lessons of falling in love with someone who made her lose herself. A reminder to not forget about the "girl in the mirror" when opening yourself up to someone else.

"Writing "girl in the mirror" helped me a lot and i'm hoping it helps y'all just the same," Moroney shared on Instagram.

Listen here. -- CF

"Jealous of Myself," Tenille Arts (feat. LeAnn Rimes)

If you thought there was no way you could make Tenille Arts moody hit single "Jealous of Myself" even better, guess again. She released a new version of the song, which features the powerful vocals of none other than country star LeAnn Rimes. It's a bit of a full circle moment for Arts, who as a child was first inspired to sing by watching Rimes perform "Blue."

"LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up," Arts told Broadway World. "LeAnn in particular has been a huge part of my story in Country Music since I was very young. One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing 'Blue' when I was 11 years old, and then it transitions to a full circle moment of performing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and humbled by LeAnn's willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember and cherish this forever."

"As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on 'Jealous of Myself,' I had to say yes," said Rimes. "The song and Tenille's vocals are stunning. It's an honor to collaborate with any artist that is as talented as Tenille, but after she shared her journey in music with me and how much I have influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special."

Listen here. -- CF

