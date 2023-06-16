Remember Matthew McConaughey's gritty 2011 legal thriller The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels? Yeah, Netflix's drama series The Lincoln Lawyer sees Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) take up the mantle of McConaughey's maverick attorney in a fresh, lighthearted way. In short, it's essential TV.

Created by TV veteran David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer premiered in 2022. It tells the story of brilliant but impossible L.A. attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), who runs a whole law firm from his beloved 1986 Lincoln. He's an iconoclastic wild card, but he sure can put on a show in the courtroom. With Season 2 dropping July 6 on Netflix, we thought we'd jog your memory. Here's a rundown of the show, who and what is to come in Season 2 and when each episode of the new installment will stream. So put the top down and let your hair hang loose. We'll take it from here.

What Is The Lincoln Lawyer About?

The Lincoln Lawyer follows hotshot attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), who runs a law firm from the backseat of his town car. In Season 1, we meet a down-on-his-luck Mickey, who's just recovered from a pill addiction. When his colleague dies unexpectedly, Mickey is thrust back into the L.A. crime scene. With the help of both his ex-wives (one is a prosecutor and the other his assistant), Mickey's, er, unconventional courtroom performances catapult him to local stardom.

What's the Plot of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will see star lawyer Mickey lapping up the spotlight -- and paying the price. In a newly-released trailer, Mickey gets just a little too close to his alluring client Lisa (series newcomer Lana Parrilla) and, as ever, takes a beating in a parking garage.

"I think [the fame and success] has its good side and its bad side," Garcia-Rulfo told Netflix's Tudum. "He's got this mojo back and his confidence back and all that, but I think that success brings a lot of bad stuff as well if you don't know how to handle it -- and I think he wasn't ready for it."

Check out the new trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 below:

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast

Don't fret, all your favorite faces will return for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, including series lead Garcia-Rulfo. Scream icon Neve Campbell and Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) will also reprise their roles as Micky's indomitable ex-wives Maggie and Lorna.

Jazz Raycole will return as Izzy, Mickey's young client-turned chauffeur. And Fargo's Angus Sampson is back as Cisco, Mickey's key investigator who's also engaged to Lorna, Mickey's ex-wife. (But it's cool and all.) Finally, Oscar-nominated great Elliott Gould (Ocean's Eleven) will recur as Legal Siegel, Mickey's mentor and onetime partner at his late father's firm.

The Lincoln Lawyer is getting some notable new recruits for Season 2, including Chicago Med's Yaya DaCosta. She'll play Andrea Freeman, Mickey's courtroom rival and a close friend to his ex-wife Maggie (Campbell). Once Upon a Time alum Lana Parrilla also joins the cast as Lisa Trammel, a struggling local chef who asks for Mickey's help in fending off a corrupt real estate developer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode Count + Premiere Date

Like Season 1, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. This time, the season will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres July 6 on Netflix, and Part 2 will stream August 3.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.

