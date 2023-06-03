Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are joining forces for a TV series about their hilarious (and sometimes fraught) friendship. The Texas natives will star together in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Brother from Another Mother. It's an apt title given the pair's history: McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half-brothers. (No, really. They've contemplated taking a DNA test to find out for sure.) Given that McConaughey has described their new show as "based on truth," there's a decent chance the duo are gearing up for a big, brotherly reveal. Here's what we know so far.

Brother from Another Mother, which doesn't yet have a release date, follows McConaughey and Harrelson as versions of themselves attempting to live together on a Texas ranch. Proximity breeds a lot of things, and co-habitation proves to be a major test for their friendship.

"It's a love story about us, he and I and our families coming together and the conflicts and comedy that come with it," McConaughey said of Brother from Another Mother in an April 12 appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk off Camera.

McConaughey and Harrelson enjoy a decades-long friendship and creative partnership that goes back to their mockumentary-style 1999 film Edtv, directed by Ron Howard, in which McConaughey played a video store clerk who agrees to star in a reality TV series. They later co-starred in 2008's Surfer, Dude, and their monumental portrayal of two friends-turned-enemies in the critically-acclaimed first season of True Detective, for which they each scored Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, solidified their status as the next Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

As for the question of their shared heritage, well, McConaughey's mother admitted that she knew Harrelson's father. What's more, she could have crossed paths with the man in West Texas a few months prior to Harrelson's birth.

While he explained that Brother from Another Mother is "a series about our families that's based on truth," McConaughey stressed that he and Harrelson don't always see eye-to-eye when it comes to caring for their family members. There's a good chance we'll see the pair enter into a dad-off in the new series.

"Where Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we go about certain things."

McConaughey and Harrelson duking it out on a Texas ranch for the title of Father of the Year? The only thing that can make this show any better is if the pair finally get to the bottom of Harrelson's mystery parentage onscreen.

When Ripa asked whether the duo would take a DNA test to learn the truth, McConaughey responded, "This is what we're on the precipice of now." Intriguing.

